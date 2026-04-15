The EU Will Rush Its Climate Change Agenda

The EU will rush their climate agenda as a result of the Iran war square. They are at least talking about nuclear energy, after Germany decommissioned nuclear power plants. Solar and wind can’t possibly come close, and it looks like the climate hysterics have finally come to the realization that they have to include nuclear, the cleanest available form of energy.

Nuclear power is a reliable, low-carbon, and highly efficient energy source that can generate large amounts of electricity with minimal environmental impact.

The problem with the EU is they rush it before they have something to replace so-called fossil fuels. European nations have deindustrialized too soon, and put too much faith in solar and wind.

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