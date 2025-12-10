Slotkin’s Seditious Six Video Was Planned & It’s Only the Beginning

Elissa Slotkin’s speech at the Brookings Institute Knight Forum took place on October 29, 2025, three weeks before the infamous November 18 video “Don’t Give Up the Ship” by the Seditious Six went viral. The Brookings Institute is a globalist establishment think tank and they don’t like conservatives or the administration.

Slotkin was out here laying the groundwork for the video three weeks before. One might think she knew exactly what was coming and decided to rally the troops early. It’s not going to stop with this video. They are planning a coup.

At the very end, of the speech, she says: “don’t give up the ship.” That’s the exact title of the video to urge military personnel to refuse illegal orders. This speech was the blueprint, the origin.

She even ties it to historical perseverance and to generations who fought for rights.

Victoria Nuland and her husband, Rober Kagan were present, along with Stephen and Barbara Friedman, Senior Fellow at Brookings, was a panelist.

Nuland was behind the color revolution in Ukraine. These people are big players on the global scene.

The Set Up

Slotkin heavily critiqued Trump’s national security pivot to “homeland defense” defined by allegedly one man alone. She raged that Trump might use “lethal force against domestic enemies.” Slotkin doesn’t mention the threats he is dealing with. She is claiming Trump is a dictator. She thinks he wants to take over the country and the most extreme reaction is needed.

“Now, our system is set up to give the President—any president—real power to make decisions on national security and foreign policy. And that’s because when it comes to keeping us safe from attack, a Commander-in-Chief needs the power to make quick decisions. As someone who worked for both a Republican president and a Democratic president in the White House, I saw critical decisions made up close, and you need the power to act when it’s about life and death.

She wants you to believe he’s coming for you:

“But Trump has laid out a whole lot of enemies that are American citizens. And if he’s willing to use lethal force against enemies abroad, what’s stopping him from using lethal force against his enemies at home? That question should chill every American to the bone.

“And I’m giving this speech today because I believe that’s exactly his plan. I believe that Trump is ready to bring the full weight of the government against Americans he perceives as enemies. Why? Because he has one goal: making sure he and his ilk never have to give up power. Now to be clear, I don’t say this lightly. But I think, between the strikes in the Caribbean, his efforts to identify domestic terrorists, and his deployment of force in American cities, that seems to be where we’re headed.

The Call to Action

She then calls them to action. Congress must stop him, the military must refuse illegal orders, falsely claiming this meets the Constitutional requirements, tells veterans to speak out, and calls for Americans to peacefully hit the streets when she knows her side never does it peacefully.

She names the people she wants involved in her coup:

“First, Congress needs to reclaim our power—like, yesterday—over the use of force. To my Republican colleagues, I’m looking at you. In the spirit of John McCain, we need to start pushing back when we don’t agree with how force is being used. Leadership is about the actions you take, not the things you say behind closed doors. To that end, I’m Page 5 of 7 introducing a bill—the No Troops in our Streets Act, that gives Congress the ability to immediately end a military deployment in an American city.

“To the military: you, too, have a critical role to play. According to the law, there is such a thing as an illegal order—and the military does have the ability, though difficult, to push back. Because in the choice between loyalty to the Constitution and loyalty to one man, there is only one right answer. Every one of you takes that oath.

“To our veterans: you can also exercise your political power to call out Trump’s dangerous use of our military. I saw a lot of veterans show up to the No Kings rally—don’t ever underestimate the power of your voice, and how impactful it can be when you speak up. And let me just say: if there’s a veterans group out there that wants to get involved in a positive way, DM me. We’re getting the band together.

“To our state leaders: you have a responsibility to hold the line, protect the integrity of our elections, and withstand the pressure that the Trump Administration is already starting to apply. Ordinary citizens can help stiffen those spines at home, too—your local elections are going to be more important than ever. To regular Americans: you can also speak out about what you’re seeing, and organize, peacefully, against it.

It’s history, people:

“Throughout history, grassroots movements have been the only thing that have pushed back on government overreach. And lastly, to everyone watching: don’t give up the ship. Generations before us have fought against impossible odds to build the country we have today. And I’m living proof, as a female Senator. I would not be here if generations of women before me had not fought for 100 years to get the right to vote. We don’t have the luxury of deciding that this is too hard.’

The establishment is planning another coup. They haven’t stopped, and continually attack Pete Hegseth for a reason. Why, the astronaut Mike Kelly continues to attack the administration; it’s more than self-defense. They have been calling Trump and his followers, “Hitler”, a “Nazi,” a “threat to democracy,” for a reason. They’re preparing us for what’s to come and hoping we take it well.

Slotkin is a liar and a radical leftist who reads transgender books to toddlers. She’s a nut. Meanwhile, nothing is being done about the video, at least not yet. It’s unclear why.

What she is saying here doesn’t ring true.

Elissa Slotkin claims Democrats made the ‘illegal orders’ video because a slew of military personnel were coming to them with concerns for months:

“I don’t know if this is legal; I don’t know if I’d be held accountable later after this administration; I can’t get a straight answer about whether this is legal or not. What do you think we should do?”

“We were hearing that for months.”

“So that’s why we made the video.”

