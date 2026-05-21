The Climate Change Grift Is Gone for Now

Climate scientists have decided to remove their worst-case scenario for how hot the Earth could get if nothing is done to slow global warming. The grift is over for now, but Democrats will bring it back once they regain power.

Remember how woke Ursula insisted that the science was settled? The science is never settled. That is simply common sense, and they never had the proof.

Ursula von der Leyen: “We all agree that climate change is real, man-made, and it is for all of us to tackle it.” “The threat of climate change is existential.” Do we “all agree” that climate change is a “real, man-made” existential threat? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OLMlbYj5Ij — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) April 21, 2025

The U.N. to Drop the Existential Threat Lie

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change seems ready to drop its most extreme scenario because global efforts to slow climate change make the worst-case scenario “implausible.”

After years and years of hearing about the worst-case scenario was ten years away, the UN is finally going to give up the ghost.

The scenario predicted that if nothing were done to curb greenhouse gas emissions, by the end of the century, global average temperatures could rise by 9 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels. There were several scenarios developed, and the “RCP 8.5 scenario was the worst one.

Two prominent non-scientists who promoted the grift:

Cheerleaders for the human-induced climate change hoax, Al Gore and John Kerry, predicting that the polar ice caps would be gone by 2014 pic.twitter.com/QdekPc0rb4 — redpillbot (@redpillb0t) May 19, 2026

Scientists claim that renewable energy and other factors have made the difference. You can believe that if you want, however, there’s not enough renewable energy to have made that much of a difference. The predictions were politically motivated to manipulate people, and their main hypothesis was always flawed.

The model they used was fallacious, and the climate change grift was a wealth redistribution scheme.

The climate is changing, and we must take care of our planet, but the Left weaponized it, exaggerated it, distorted it, and used it to further their agenda. They based it on faulty computer models they concocted. Why would anyone listen to the U.N.? They are Marxists, and many involved said climate change was being used to defeat capitalism. Believe them when they say it.

They should have listened to this actual meterologist:

On November 2, 2014, during an episode of the CNN talk show, the Weather Channel founder, John Coleman, hilariously exposed climate change on live TV: “There is no global warming.” Share this with your friends the next time they tell you that climate change is real. pic.twitter.com/JOTQc8g9Bv — ExposingCorruption (@ExposingEvil704) May 15, 2026

Fortunately, the one inaccurate study that became the Holy Grail is now defunct.

The Trump EPA has ENDED the Green New Scam. We proudly rescinded what has been referred to as the “Holy Grail” for the “world is about to end” climate change zealots, the 2009 Obama EPA Endangerment Finding, without apology or regret. $1.3 trillion in savings. $2,400 more… pic.twitter.com/HLIOY2bh6t — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 27, 2026

Gutfeld’s take:

The Great Climate Grift Exposed pic.twitter.com/GuNND09FX1 — Gutfeld! (@Gutfeldfox) May 21, 2026

And then there is this kook. At one point, he suggested diapers for cows. He also shoots things into the clouds to change the climate.