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The Climate Change Grift Is Gone for Now

By
M Dowling
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1
31

Climate scientists have decided to remove their worst-case scenario for how hot the Earth could get if nothing is done to slow global warming. The grift is over for now, but Democrats will bring it back once they regain power.

Remember how woke Ursula insisted that the science was settled? The science is never settled. That is simply common sense, and they never had the proof.

The U.N. to Drop the Existential Threat Lie

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change seems ready to drop its most extreme scenario because global efforts to slow climate change make the worst-case scenario “implausible.”

After years and years of hearing about the worst-case scenario was ten years away, the UN is finally going to give up the ghost.

The scenario predicted that if nothing were done to curb greenhouse gas emissions, by the end of the century, global average temperatures could rise by 9 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels. There were several scenarios developed, and the “RCP 8.5 scenario was the worst one.

Two prominent non-scientists who promoted the grift:

Scientists claim that renewable energy and other factors have made the difference. You can believe that if you want, however, there’s not enough renewable energy to have made that much of a difference. The predictions were politically motivated to manipulate people, and their main hypothesis was always flawed.

The model they used was fallacious, and the climate change grift was a wealth redistribution scheme.

The climate is changing, and we must take care of our planet, but the Left weaponized it, exaggerated it, distorted it, and used it to further their agenda. They based it on faulty computer models they concocted. Why would anyone listen to the U.N.? They are Marxists, and many involved said climate change was being used to defeat capitalism. Believe them when they say it.

They should have listened to this actual meterologist:

Fortunately, the one inaccurate study that became the Holy Grail is now defunct.

Gutfeld’s take:

And then there is this kook. At one point, he suggested diapers for cows. He also shoots things into the clouds to change the climate.

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