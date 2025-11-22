Trump Says He’d Be Willing to Work It Out with MTG

A reporter asked Trump if he would work it out with Marjorie Taylor Greene as he did with Elon Musk. He said, “Sure, why not! I get along with everybody.”

He even gets along with Zohran now, until January most likely.

MTG probably doesn’t want to make up. About a year ago, she talked about resigning. Now she is resigning with her pension and benefits which kicked in at five years. Why would she stay? I’d rather see her return but only as the pre-Bill Maher-NBC-CNN-The View-left-wing podcast MTG.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R, La.) told Fox News Sunday that he had a “thoughtful conversation” with Greene to sort out issues, adding that he “offered to have her come in the room and be a part of that discussion if indeed she wants to do that.”

“There’s a lot that can be done,” Johnson added. “But you have to build consensus in a large, deliberative public body like this.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Rufo was one of the investigative reporters who broke the Somali swindler story in Minnesota and President Trump has delivered. He just revoked their temporary protected status and they are subject to deportation.

Minnesotans are funding Al-Shabaab thanks to the Somali terror-tied aliens living in the state and useless politicians like Tim Walz.

These are the kinds of things he does that he never gets credit for.

The former President of Somalia didn’t want Ilhan who is a terrorist sympathizer – smart man!