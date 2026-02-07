Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Huge Win at the Appeals Court

M Dowling
The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that undocumented immigrants can be detained without bond during removal proceedings, backing a Trump administration policy that reversed previous decisions reached by lower courts.

The ruling reverses multiple lower-court conclusions and could prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case.

The policy applies to anyone in the country illegally, regardless of criminal history or time spent in the country.

The ruling likely sets up a path to the Supreme Court for a final decision.

President Trump was right all along.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
26 minutes ago

Now good follow up is needed in the courts and in law enforcement across the country. Those who oppose should be arrested for unlawful interference, starting with people like Tim Walz.

