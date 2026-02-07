Huge Win at the Appeals Court

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that undocumented immigrants can be detained without bond during removal proceedings, backing a Trump administration policy that reversed previous decisions reached by lower courts.

The ruling reverses multiple lower-court conclusions and could prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case.

The policy applies to anyone in the country illegally, regardless of criminal history or time spent in the country.

The ruling likely sets up a path to the Supreme Court for a final decision.

