TikTok Tylenol Babies & Liberals Taking Overdoses of Tylenol in 2025

By
M Dowling
-
1
8

Tylenol said they do not recommend their product for pregnant women. Yet, pregnant women are going on TikTok taking Tylenol for no reason because they hate Trump more than they love their babies.

I hope they haven’t hurt their babies. Pray for them, and hope their babies have more brain cells than they have.

Legal Insurrection writes:

Indeed, social media can be toxic in numerous ways. I blame our press, in part, for its role in endangering the welfare of these unborn children. Most of the press reports I saw failed to cite the study recently published by researchers from the Harvard School of Public Health, which suggests that using acetaminophen during pregnancy may increase children’s autism and ADHD risk.

Our press fueled this TSD-insanity with its coverage.

Beyond the Harvard study, a 2019 Johns Hopkins team found that higher exposure to acetaminophen in the womb was associated with an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and ADHD in children. The researchers analyzed umbilical cord blood samples from the Boston Birth Cohort, a long-term study on pregnancy and child development.

Children with the highest cord blood levels of acetaminophen were roughly three times more likely to be later diagnosed with autism or ADHD than those with the lowest levels. The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry in November 2019 (hardly known to be a right-wing den of conspiracy theory).

The Media Is Not Your Friend

Now They Are Willing to Kill Themselves

Now we have leftists overdosing on Tylenol. The lethal dose of acetaminophen in rats is 2,400 milligrams per kilogram (there are 500 milligrams in a pill), reports the Food and Drug Administration. Therefore, taking more than five could be dangerous. The lethal dose of diphenhydramine is between 50 to 500 milligrams per kilogram, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Just because they are over the counter, it doesn’t mean they can’t be dangerous.

1 Comment
Chitragupta
Chitragupta
16 seconds ago

Why should the Chinese Overlords of TikTok prohibit videos of the stupid TDS woman from possibly inflicting permanent damage to their babies? Fentanyl, Tylenol, if we’ll take it they will supply it or at least promote it.

0
Reply
