TikTok Tylenol Babies & Liberals Taking Overdoses of Tylenol in 2025

Tylenol said they do not recommend their product for pregnant women. Yet, pregnant women are going on TikTok taking Tylenol for no reason because they hate Trump more than they love their babies.

I hope they haven’t hurt their babies. Pray for them, and hope their babies have more brain cells than they have.

Indeed, social media can be toxic in numerous ways. I blame our press, in part, for its role in endangering the welfare of these unborn children. Most of the press reports I saw failed to cite the study recently published by researchers from the Harvard School of Public Health, which suggests that using acetaminophen during pregnancy may increase children’s autism and ADHD risk.

Our press fueled this TSD-insanity with its coverage.

Beyond the Harvard study, a 2019 Johns Hopkins team found that higher exposure to acetaminophen in the womb was associated with an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and ADHD in children. The researchers analyzed umbilical cord blood samples from the Boston Birth Cohort, a long-term study on pregnancy and child development.

Children with the highest cord blood levels of acetaminophen were roughly three times more likely to be later diagnosed with autism or ADHD than those with the lowest levels. The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry in November 2019 (hardly known to be a right-wing den of conspiracy theory).

Just to stick it to Trump and RFK Jr, liberal women who are pregnant are posting videos on social media of them downing Tylenol This is so sad.. pic.twitter.com/mEDyDRoraL — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 23, 2025

JUST IN: Pregnant liberal women DOUBLE DOWN on Tylenol, state its their “civic duty” to take the pill because “this administration is a joke” – risking autism in their child. Important to note that Tylenol 8 years ago said this isn’t recommended. pic.twitter.com/Cx2lypZMSz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 24, 2025

The Media Is Not Your Friend

NBC: Tylenol has been recommended as a safe option for pregnant women for decades Tylenol: We don’t recommend our products while pregnant and it hasn’t been tested for use during pregnancy Can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/RXp2vppiJ2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2025

Now They Are Willing to Kill Themselves

Now we have leftists overdosing on Tylenol. The lethal dose of acetaminophen in rats is 2,400 milligrams per kilogram (there are 500 milligrams in a pill), reports the Food and Drug Administration. Therefore, taking more than five could be dangerous. The lethal dose of diphenhydramine is between 50 to 500 milligrams per kilogram, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Just because they are over the counter, it doesn’t mean they can’t be dangerous.

Just took a quick peek at TikTok. They’re popping Tylenol like candy.

TDS is really bad over there. pic.twitter.com/W53J4Gyshg — Samsara (@SamsaraSings) September 23, 2025