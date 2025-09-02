SoS Benson Will Allow People Overseas to Vote Online Despite the Dangers

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who wants to be governor, does everything imaginable to make our elections unsecured. Her latest effort is to open online voting to every American overseas. Online voting is the most unsecured form of voting. There is no outstanding reason why ex-Pats can’t vote through the customary methods. There is plenty of notice and availability of ballots.

It wouldn’t be difficult to hack and many of our foreign enemies will welcome the opportunity.

Benson changes the rules at will. She legislates from her office.

The UC Berkeley working group met regularly for more than a year and at the end produced a 12-page report that essentially said what security experts have been saying for years: Secure internet voting is still impossible, and the group couldn’t even draft a set of standards by which to begin considering it.

“The current cybersecurity environment and state of technology make it infeasible for the Working Group to draft responsible standards to support the use of internet ballot return in U.S. public elections at this time,” the group wrote.

The fact is internet voting is already happening in every federal election. In 2020, more than 300,000 Americans cast ballots online.

And states are expanding the pool of people that option is available to — despite grave warnings from experts who say there is no reliable way for election officials to confirm results when ballots touch the internet.

“Informally, putting a server online to support online ballot return is like asking a kid to go play in traffic. It just isn’t safe,” said Ron Rivest, a cybersecurity expert who founded the companies RSA and Verisign, in testimony earlier this year opposing an internet voting bill in Washington.

NEWS RELEASE

MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF STATE

*************************

The Michigan Department of State is pleased to announce the launch of a new online option to better serve the needs of military and overseas voters. The new system will launch publicly on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

Developed in line with the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA), the Electronic Delivery and Return Portal (EDARP) delivers ballots electronically to eligible voters and allows eligible overseas active military members the option to conveniently mark and return an absentee ballot to their clerk’s office electronically through a secure online portal.

Previously, Michigan’s military voters stationed away from home, including overseas, received their ballot electronically but were only permitted to return the ballot by mail, creating the potential for increased delays in ballot tabulation.

Registered overseas voters who maintain a permanent residence in Michigan may also access the portal to view and print their ballots to complete and mail to their local clerk. The new portal will be accessible through Michigan’s MILogin system, a single sign-on platform run by the State of Michigan’s Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB) that provides secure online access to various state services and applications.