Top Unpopular European Leaders Are Coming to DC

The Europeans are coming to town in large numbers. It’s hard to believe they are coming to end the war after their years of escalation. It would be easier to believe they are coming to hold President Trump’s feet to the fire, but we don’t know. No one knows.

President Trump has allegedly said he won a concession from Putin to provide NATO-like security for Ukraine which could tie us to Ukraine in perpetuity.

The Europeans Who Are Coming Are Mostly Warmongers

Most of these people are in close and constant contact with President Zelensky and share his views of no surrender. They also push the US to escalate the war. Leaders like Merz, Macron, Starmer, Rutte polled poorly in their own countries.

Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz: Merz’s office said he will discuss the status of the peace efforts in Ukraine with the other attendees, and highlight Germany’s interest in a rapid peace agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron: The Elysee Palace said Macron will “continue the work of coordination between Europeans and the United States with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine’s vital interests and the security of Europe.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: Meloni will also be traveling to Washington with her European counterparts for the talks.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer: He is reportedly coming.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: Von der Leyen confirmed in a post on X that she will attend the talks at the request of Zelensky.

Finland President Alexander Stubb: Stubb’s office said he will “participate in a meeting on peace in Ukraine,” also in a post on X.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: The NATO chief will join Zelensky and European leaders for the talks with Trump.

The Europeans think it’s so important to protect Ukraine’s borders, but they have allowed their borders to be overrun by unvetted millions who have nothing in common with them.

The Media Is Spinning a Bully Narrative

The news outlets are now trying to say the Europeans are coming to protect Zelensky from Trump bullying. The media is the enemy of the people. They could care less about all the people dying.

Secretary Rubio called the new media story a “stupid narrative” and let Margaret Brennan have it when she tried to say the Europeans were coming to protect Zelensky from Donald Trump.

Most people believe these unpopular European leaders are coming to D.C. to push war and escalation. We will see.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that “both sides are going to have to make concessions” to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“We want to wind up with a peace deal that ends this war so Ukraine can go on with the rest of their lives and rebuild their country and be assured that this is never going to happen again,” Rubio said on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” noting that doing so would require both sides “to give.”

He explained that there are potentials for breakthroughs. They are trying to “narrow the gap between the two sides.”

“We have to make enough progress so that we can sit down President Zelenskyy and President Putin in the same place, which is what President Zelenskyy has been asking for, and reach a final agreement that ends this war,” Rubio said, noting that there were “some concepts and ideas discussed” with Putin that they expect the Ukrainians would support.