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Home Home Spencer Pratt Win Prediction & Gutfeld Interviews Spencer

Spencer Pratt Win Prediction & Gutfeld Interviews Spencer

By
M Dowling
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1
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Mark Halperin predicts Karen Bass doesn’t make the runoff, and if it’s Spencer Pratt v. Raman, Pratt will win. Halperin’s guest, Kevin Walling, doesn’t believe Spencer Pratt can beat socialist (communist) Nithya Raman.

They explain.

Communist, Hanoi Jane Fonda endorsed Karen Bass, which apparently goes far in Los Angeles. That tells you where Los Angeles is.

More Pratt on Gutfeld

What politicians doe she look up to:

New Ad:

She loves the mess she created over four years, including the burned-out Palisades, which she also created:

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