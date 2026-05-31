Spencer Pratt Win Prediction & Gutfeld Interviews Spencer

Mark Halperin predicts Karen Bass doesn’t make the runoff, and if it’s Spencer Pratt v. Raman, Pratt will win. Halperin’s guest, Kevin Walling, doesn’t believe Spencer Pratt can beat socialist (communist) Nithya Raman.

They explain.

Communist, Hanoi Jane Fonda endorsed Karen Bass, which apparently goes far in Los Angeles. That tells you where Los Angeles is.

More Pratt on Gutfeld

🇺🇸 Greg Gutfeld, Spencer Pratt spar over politicians, saying voters should “go back to normal people”pic.twitter.com/OxIFNokDmb — U.S.A.I. 🇺🇸 (@researchUSAI) May 29, 2026

Spencer Pratt on Gutfeld exposing the leftist disaster in LA, addicts, filth, lies from Bass. His campaign isn’t a joke, it’s a mirror to the wreckage.pic.twitter.com/ftkLI5jLGq — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) May 29, 2026

Spencer Pratt tells Gutfeld he only wants the support of LA moms and animal lovers—not Hollywood elites. Finally, a candidate who realizes the typical LA celebrity endorsement is just a kiss of death. Refreshing to see someone ditch … pic.twitter.com/LKWYGyGbEi — Autumn🍨 (@Autumn_oor) May 30, 2026

What politicians doe she look up to:

Spencer Pratt unloaded on Gutfeld. He admitted “I hate these people” about politicians who let his house and his mom’s house burn down. He didn’t spare Mayor Bass, calling her a terrible liar who’s shockingly good at it. pic.twitter.com/lEXTwxzfvw — Andrew Alvarez (@theOGalv) May 29, 2026

New Ad:

New Spencer Pratt ad is AMAZING!!!! pic.twitter.com/Mhrd5BLG0q — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) May 24, 2026

She loves the mess she created over four years, including the burned-out Palisades, which she also created: