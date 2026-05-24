The Iran Deal as of Sunday Noon, But No Deal Today

According to Axios, the deal worked out between Iran and the United States, which is still under consideration, is called an MOU, a memorandum of understanding. It would involve a 60-day ceasefire, during which Iran would be able to sell its oil while giving relief to the rest of the world waiting to go through the Strait.

No deal is expected today.

Iran would remove the mines, and the Strait would be completely open without fees. In exchange, the US would lift its blockade and issue some sanction waivers allowing them to sell oil freely.

Iran wanted funds unfrozen immediately and permanent sanctions relief, but the US said there would have to be tangible concessions first.

The decision came after a Saturday conference call with the leaders of the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan. All agreed, including the hawkish U.A.E. President, Mohammed bin Zayed. Trump also spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who agreed while expressing concerns.

In one good sign, Lindsey Graham and Mark Levin strongly disagreed with the plan. Anything they want, I don’t want. They are aggressive warmongers.

The war between Hezbollah and Israel will also stop, but if Hezbollah starts shooting, the deal is off.

“I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!”

Iran wants full control of the Strait. They believe it is their right. It’s becoming a sticking point.

If Trump’s demands regarding the Iranian nuclear program are met, the president is ready to go to great lengths to reset relations with Iran and give them the opportunity to pursue their full economic potential, which Trump thinks is “huge,” his advisers say, Axios reports.

Any final deal must include dismantling uranium sites.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran was ready for talks and sought to reassure the world that Iran was not pursuing nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/k2iDsuVOmJ — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 24, 2026

This lawmaker demands complete capitulation by the U.S. He is a hardliner, but so are all the Iranian rulers.

Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian said any agreement with the United States that fails to include Tehran’s key demands would turn “the Iranian nation’s victory into defeat.” “If the text of an agreement with the enemy does not include sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, war… pic.twitter.com/ZnDk4yZYdk — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 24, 2026