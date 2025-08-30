Much of the CDC staged a walk out and cheered three CDC employees who just resigned, including Biden’s Monkeypox advisor.

This was a full-on revolt over the dismissals. Director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, resigned in protest after RFK Jr.’s firing of Director Susan Monarez.

Team Biden, including President Autopen, appointed Demetre Dskalakis, who wears Satanist Pentagrams like a Republican wears a flag pin, as deputy Monkeypox coordinator. He’s the official White House response spokesperson and a member of the Church of Satan, whose members claim they don’t worship Satan, just mock Christians. I thought he could be Biden’s chaplain.

Martyrdom

Playing the martyr, Daskalakis posted his lengthy resignation letter to X, claiming that he’s quitting because of philosophical differences with his new boss that “challenge my ability to continue in my current role at the agency and in the service of the health of the American people,” he added, “Enough is enough.”

The Monkeypox czar signed his resignation letter he/his/him. It was a pathetic attempt to engender sympathy. RFK is trying to restore confidence in the agency after the COVID debacle.

The Vaccine Policies

“I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health,” he wrote, citing changes in vaccine policy and complaining about what he said is a “lack of communication” from CDC and HHS leadership before the announcement of major policy changes.

Robert Kennedy has taken a more moderate stance in childhood vaccinations than CDC and Big Pharma like.

America became very close to becoming a medical dictatorship under Directors Collins and Fauci.

Dr. Daskalakis is controversial. He’s a proud and openly gay activist with a predilection for bondage, S&M kink, and satanic symbolism. Social media images of his sexual proclivities drew a lot of attention over his appointment by “President Autopen.” Biden’s administration was riddled with bizarre, scary people like Daskalakis, and it seemed like he was mocking Americans with these in your face counter-culture choices.

Conservatives didn’t like him.

Leftists loved him and his cohorts:

Demetre can believe anything he wants, but his Satanist bent wasn’t made public. It should have been. It was left to conservatives to dig it up. Does he believe in Satanism? The public should know the answer.