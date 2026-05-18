Stacey Abrams Comes Up With a Scheme to Control the State Supreme Court

Democrats have endless ideas to control every aspect of government, especially elections. If they could, they would cancel elections. They don’t want to bother dealing with opposition; they won’t negotiate or accept defeat. If they lose, they will tear it all down. That brings us to Stacey Abrams, the twice-failed gubernatorial candidate who refused to concede an election to Brian Kemp.

She is influential in Georgia, having the support of very far-left operatives. She wants to make Georgia into Wisconsin by politicizing the election of Supreme Court justices as Wisconsin does. Supreme Court justices were never primaried. It was always neutral. Now, she’s planning to turn it into a partisan election, as if there aren’t enough of them already.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

It was only last year that the hyperactive and excitable Elon Musk proclaimed a Wisconsin Supreme Court election “might decide the future of America and Western civilization!” Republicans lost that election and then another such race in Wisconsin this April without quite as much fanfare. Now comes another, farther south.

The republic will endure; the Georgia Supreme Court races on Tuesday. But there will be real consequences for the state and beyond. Democrats want to transform what has been largely staid affairs in the Peach State into partisan battles, with Wisconsin as a model. If it succeeds, the effort likely won’t end there.

Wisconsin and Georgia may not seem as if they have much in common, especially during the winter. Politically, however, both have purplish hues borne out in presidential elections: President Trump won both in 2016 and 2024 and lost both in 2020. Democrats want to make the states even more alike. Stacey Abrams, who remains an influential Democrat in Georgia despite losing two races for governor to Republican Brian Kemp, made the connection clear in a campaign ad urging voters to help the state “become a Wisconsin.” Chris Taylor, who won the April Wisconsin Supreme Court race, has been even more direct. She endorsed Miracle Rankin and Jen Jordan, who are running against incumbent Justices Charlie Bethel and Sarah Hawkins Warren, respectively.

These elections rarely had challengers. This goes to my theory that everything the far left touches gets ruined. And now they have control of the Democrat Party. Georgia is becoming purple with two far-left senators, and it’s ripe to become another Wisconsin. Stacey Abrams has noticed and latched on to it.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court elections are openly partisan.

Democrats continue their nonstop efforts to destroy the Constitution, rig elections, bring in massive numbers of people with no anchor to this country, and turn us into something unrecognizable. It won’t end well unless President Trump and his allies can stop it. We have no others coming to our rescue. So, war, no war, too few deportations, Sentinel won’t abandon him.