Ukraine Launches a Massive Drone Attack Deep Into Russia

The Ukrainian military carried out a large scale attack against Russian military aircraft. Ukraine utilized drones they smuggled deep within Russian territory to attack them. It was dubbed “Operation Spider’s Web” and took 18 months to plan.

They successfully hit 41 Russian heavy bombers at 4 separate airfields. That’s according to the Ukrainian state outlet Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian Security Service carried out the attack.

This is ahead of the meeting with Russia next week to discuss peace and a possible ceasefire. It seems that Ukraine wants to either build up it’s bargaining chips, or it doesn’t want peace at all.

Undoubtedly, NATO – the US – was involved in the planning.

This is a serious escalation, and it risks something far worse.

I am glad to see Ukraine have a success, but the deaths of more young people is nothing to applaud. The repercussions will be severe.

All of the EU is on alert, and the US is not safe. We had open borders for four years. The West and Ukraine are determined to start a direct war with Russia and get the US involved.

If Zelensky’s advisors wanted bargaining chips, they got more than they asked for.

I doubt this was a wise move.

If it is Russia’s Pearl Harbor, they will respond.

This guy …


Peter B. Prange,
4 minutes ago

Undoubtedly, NATO – the US – was involved in the planning.”
A speculation (no matter how reasonable) is best never stated in a definative manner. If USA citizens were involved, were the under Trumps command or working against Trump?

