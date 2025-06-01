Ukraine Launches a Massive Drone Attack Deep Into Russia

The Ukrainian military carried out a large scale attack against Russian military aircraft. Ukraine utilized drones they smuggled deep within Russian territory to attack them. It was dubbed “Operation Spider’s Web” and took 18 months to plan.

They successfully hit 41 Russian heavy bombers at 4 separate airfields. That’s according to the Ukrainian state outlet Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian Security Service carried out the attack.

This is ahead of the meeting with Russia next week to discuss peace and a possible ceasefire. It seems that Ukraine wants to either build up it’s bargaining chips, or it doesn’t want peace at all.

Undoubtedly, NATO – the US – was involved in the planning.

This is a serious escalation, and it risks something far worse.

I am glad to see Ukraine have a success, but the deaths of more young people is nothing to applaud. The repercussions will be severe.

All of the EU is on alert, and the US is not safe. We had open borders for four years. The West and Ukraine are determined to start a direct war with Russia and get the US involved.

BREAKING: Over 40 ‼️‼️Russian warplanes reportedly hit in massive Ukrainian drone strike. Ukraine’s Security Service has launched a major drone operation, reportedly damaging more than 40 Russian aircraft — including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 bombers. That’s over $2 billion in… pic.twitter.com/8iIdQq47yy — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) June 1, 2025

If Zelensky’s advisors wanted bargaining chips, they got more than they asked for.

JUST IN: Russia has begun targeting Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, along with other regions, using Iskander ballistic missiles. All NATO countries are now on high alert. Russia is also likely to target drone suppliers.#RussiaUkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/ZEs6jcdYkI — Manni (@ThadhaniManish_) June 1, 2025

I doubt this was a wise move.

Airbase in Siberia on Sunday that was blasted by Ukraine drone attacks.@ZelenskyyUa should be trying to make peace. Instead, he’s just escalated war tremendously. This bombing by him in Russia was thousands of miles from the frontline.pic.twitter.com/lDSN82cZ9C — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 1, 2025

If it is Russia’s Pearl Harbor, they will respond.

Ukraine conducted a major drone attack hitting over 40 Russian military aircraft on Sunday. “Rows of Russian strategic and nuclear bombers burning.” This was thousands of miles from the frontline. Some are calling this Russia’s Pearl Harbor. pic.twitter.com/UefJYXs502 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 1, 2025

This guy …

BREAKING: Zelensky Says, "If the US stops giving us money, we will demand at least $250 billion from Europe." Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/0g5u3oZqrQ — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) June 1, 2025

