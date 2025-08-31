The British Revolution and a Violent Invasion

By
M Dowling
-
1
24

We shall prove ourselves once more able to defend our Island Home, to ride out the storm of war, and to outlive the menace of tyranny, if necessary for years, if necessary alone.

~ Winston Churchill

The immigration issue in England is going to blow up. The people have had enough. We’ve seen it in the United States and the English people will fight for their nation.

It started with St. George’s Cross.

The English people, who are losing their identity and their rights, started hanging St. George’s flag in defiance of the State ignoring their concerns.

It spread to Wales and Scotland. Protests arose and the crowds grew bigger.

The Outrageous High Court Decision

Then the High Court ruled that the migrant hotel the Epping Council planned to close must remain open. They decided that their rights exceeded the rights of British citizens despite the horrendous migrant crimes.

It fueled more anger, not out of racist hate, but out of the destruction of the rights and safety of citizens. These are not right wing conspiracy theorists.

The Epping migrant hotel case was a litmus on whose rights mattered more to the Labour government.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, like a typical authoritarian, is supporting the migrants over the citizens. He is doing it full well knowing that rapes and other crimes have taken place in or because of that hotel.

 

St. George’s Cross is painted on streets, roofs, buildings, lamp posts, everywhere.

And they thought the conservative government was bad:

If you let a rape culture citizenry more in, expect rapes.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper uses taxpayer money to keep the hotel housing them open on behalf of the “national interest.”

The St. George’s flag makes migrants uncomfortable so Brits are told not to use it. They are accused of being racist and using it to further racism. This is what the American left did to us with the Union Jack, an honorable flag.

Brits are doing it out of pride.

How foolish their rulers are:

Pray they never find these men.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
44 minutes ago

Our leaders and our media love migrants but they hate us.

They only love the taxes we pay.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz