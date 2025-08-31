The British Revolution and a Violent Invasion

We shall prove ourselves once more able to defend our Island Home, to ride out the storm of war, and to outlive the menace of tyranny, if necessary for years, if necessary alone. ~ Winston Churchill

The immigration issue in England is going to blow up. The people have had enough. We’ve seen it in the United States and the English people will fight for their nation.

It started with St. George’s Cross.

We love to see it pic.twitter.com/jMq3S5xCTu — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 29, 2025

The English people, who are losing their identity and their rights, started hanging St. George’s flag in defiance of the State ignoring their concerns.

West Drayton Hillingdon. Fantastic turnout. pic.twitter.com/Aat5C3y849 — Tensions Rising (@Sutton1Mr) August 30, 2025

It spread to Wales and Scotland. Protests arose and the crowds grew bigger.

Southampton locals stop the police taking down a St George’s Cross they put up outside Highfield House migrant hotel! pic.twitter.com/u8ZtUhh6gF — Turning Point UK (@TPointUK) August 18, 2025

A second group of protesters arrived outside the Marriott in Cheshunt, adorned with St George’s Crosses, and chanting “I’m England ‘til I die,” right across the road from the SUTR counter-protesters pic.twitter.com/Ngz8WTgMlm — Jack Hadfield (@JackHadders) August 29, 2025

The Outrageous High Court Decision

Then the High Court ruled that the migrant hotel the Epping Council planned to close must remain open. They decided that their rights exceeded the rights of British citizens despite the horrendous migrant crimes.

The Epping judgement —this was an utterly outrageous decision pic.twitter.com/ZAMDUJc7m2 — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) August 29, 2025

It fueled more anger, not out of racist hate, but out of the destruction of the rights and safety of citizens. These are not right wing conspiracy theorists.

The Epping migrant hotel case was a litmus on whose rights mattered more to the Labour government.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, like a typical authoritarian, is supporting the migrants over the citizens. He is doing it full well knowing that rapes and other crimes have taken place in or because of that hotel.

St. George’s Cross is painted on streets, roofs, buildings, lamp posts, everywhere.

St. George’s Cross is deeply intertwined with Christianity Primarily through its namesake saint and its role in the Crusades against Islam. Saint George himself was an early Christian martyr who died for refusing to deny his faith in Christ, embodying devotion and… pic.twitter.com/fVoy7FU3eB — ✨Sophia✨ (@1111Sophia1111) August 26, 2025

And they thought the conservative government was bad:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has used the courts to overturn the ban on the Epping migrant hotel, allowing the hotel to reopen. The local govt and people didn’t want 3rd world migrants in their city. The radical left wing govt of the UK is replacing the native population pic.twitter.com/FXBgHpBdc1 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) August 29, 2025

If you let a rape culture citizenry more in, expect rapes.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper uses taxpayer money to keep the hotel housing them open on behalf of the “national interest.”

The St. George’s flag makes migrants uncomfortable so Brits are told not to use it. They are accused of being racist and using it to further racism. This is what the American left did to us with the Union Jack, an honorable flag.

Brits are doing it out of pride.

How foolish their rulers are:

They will celebrate every other flag except their own.pic.twitter.com/shfQqJ4MMa — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) August 30, 2025

Pray they never find these men.