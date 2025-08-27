Walz 2 Days Ago: No National Guard in Minneapolis; 3 Mass Shootings in 13 Hours

M Dowling
Gov. Tim Walz is pretending a 30-day stint of National Guard to Minneapolis is a government “military takeover.” He said two days ago that it “boggles my damn mind” that the administration is “flaunting of the rule of law.” Then, he railed against the alleged “cruelness and unconstitutional nature of the way they are attacking our neighbors.”

First of all, his mind is nuts. Secondly, the National Guard are there to restore law and order, and lastly, it has been deemed constitutional.

So, today, there was a mass shooting at a Minneapolis catholic elementary school during mass. It was the third mass shooting in Minneapolis in under 13 hours.

You are a fascist if you don’t like anti-white racism and anti-Americanism.

He is proud of the state and was very proud to stand beside Kamala who has strong ties to communism. Then he blathered about “fat ankles,” “sh*t,” and Trump as a “manchild.”

Walz is a poor excuse for a human being.

About Kamala’s ties to communism to blow your mind from the great researcher on creeping communism, Trevor Loudon.

