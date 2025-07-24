20 CIA & FBI Agents Confirmed Obama Conspiracy?

We have already covered the new information about the “manufactured” Russiagate conspiracy but we have new information about 20 FBI and CIA agents being interviewed who appear to have confirmed the ODNI’s conclusions that the Russiagate scandal was a “manufactured” crisis.
The four key points that are being refuted are: Russia wanted Trump to win the election, Russia took actions to make it happen, Trump was being blackmailed, and Trump’s campaign and Russia colluded to help Trump win. None of that was true.
After interviewing the 20 CIA and FBI agents, the ODNI concluded that the Obama administration doctored the intelligence to create the Russia hoax aimed at destroying President Trump’s presidency.
I am sorry but I am still very pessimistic about it….. I think there is less than a 1 % chance any of them – Obama, Brennan, Comey, Clapper and their other accomplices – will pay a price for their crimes….. There will be criminal investigations, hearings where they will be grilled, damning reports, and after all that maybe a… Read more »
If Canadian Friend is a Canadian living in Canada, one who understand his pessimistic view regarding potential justice. Trudeau destroyed justice in Canada.
It’s time for the criminals to refute the charges. The charges against Trump were long ago refuted. Tulsi has done a great thing, this is her finest moment. She has it well defined. She has caught the DOJ flat footed. When it came her time to perform, she shined. It’s unrealistic to expect the same high level of performance from… Read more »
Mixed bag prising Tulsi to make Pam look useless.