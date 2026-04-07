Glenn Beck’s Look Into the Islamification of America

Glenn Beck produced a documentary about the Islamification of America that will be posted on YouTube today at noon. We will post it here. Beck was on Finnerty last night and made an important point. He explained that the uniting of communists, fascists, anarchists, and Islamists led to the downfall of Iran. Once the battle was won, the Islamists killed the leftists and anarchists.

That is how most regimes are taken over by authoritarians. All the dissidents join together, but there will only be one dictator. During the Russian Revolution, the anarchists joined the communists until they won. The communists killed the anarchists.

We see that now in the United States. The communist and Islamist ralliers join together,, supporting one another, increasing their numbers.

Beck said his documentary includes factual documents as proof. T

he Muslim Brotherhood documents revealed during the Holy Land Foundation are of note. Those found in Osama bin Laden’s hideout also revealed the goal to take over North America. There are others. Read some documents here, here, here, and here, and some quotes below.

We will post his video when it airs.

Long interview with Liz Wheeler

Glenn Beck Reveals Massive Islamic Plot | Ep 247 https://t.co/YfldOxLzjy — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 6, 2026

The Muslim Brotherhood’s Strategic Plan For America – Court Document

Clarion Project

The following is the official document from a 1991 meeting that outlines the Muslim Brotherhood’s strategic goals for North America. The document was entered as evidence in the 2008 Holyland Terror Funding Trial. Federal investigators found the document in the home of Ismael Elbarasse, a founder of the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque in Falls Church, Virginia, during a 2004 search. Elbarasse was a member of the Palestine Committee, which the Muslim Brotherhood had created to support Hamas in the United States.

Enablement of Islam in North America, meaning establishing an effective and a stable Islamic Movement led by the Muslim Brotherhood which adopts Muslims’ causes domestically and globally and which works to expand the observant Muslim base, aims at unifying and directing Muslims’ efforts, presents Islam as a civilization alternative, and supports the global Islamic State wherever it is.” (Page 4)

“…the Movement must plan and struggle to obtain “the keys” and the tools of this process in carry out [sic] this grand mission as a ‘Civilization Jihadist’ responsibility.” (Page 5)

The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’ with all the word means. The Ikhwan [Muslim Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers…” (Page 7)

“[W]e must possess a mastery of the art of ‘coalitions,’ the art of ‘absorption,’ and the principles of ‘cooperation.’” (Page 7)

“A list of our organizations and the organizations of our friends”—This is where the Muslim Brotherhood listed its front groups in the U.S. Note that prominent organizations like CAIR, ISNA, ICNA, and others are named here. (Page 18)