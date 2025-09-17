Zohran Mamdani Won’t Endorse Hochul After She Endorsed Him

Governor Kathy Hochul caved and endorsed radical Zohran Mamdani, and as justice would have it, he won’t endorse her.

He knows Hochul is vulnerable and unpopular. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is running for governor, said even Mamdani refuses to support Hochul less than 24 hours after she endorsed him.

Hochul got played.

The power is shifting even more in the Democrat Party to the hardcore anti-capitalist left. The power is moving to the communists of the Democrat Socialists of America. There is no such thing as Democrat Socialists as Marx has said in his day; they’re capitalists.

Mamdani just called for halting enforcement against anti-Israeli campus protests. So expect riots and antisemitism to rage again in New York City universities.

This is the new force the Democrat Party has embraced.