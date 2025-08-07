The “Gravy Train” of Tax Dollars to Universities “Is Coming to an End”

Trump administration canceled more than half a billion dollars worth of federal funding for the University of California in Los Angeles. They claimed the university did not do enough to shut down antisemitism on the campus.

The college said they were in negotiation to preserve the $584 million in federal research funds frozen by the administration.

“If these funds are suspended,” UCLA chancellor Julio Frenk wrote in the letter Wednesday, “it will be devastating for UCLA and for Americans across the nation.”

University of California president James Milliken told Politico that the school agreed to gauge and dialogue with the federal administration with the goal of restoring millions in funding as quickly as possible.

UCLA said they have taken extensive steps to combat antisemitism which has apparently been ignored.

The cut came days after UCLA agreed to pay $6 million to Jewish students who said the university did not do enough to protect them from anti-Israel protesters. Frenk said they’re doing everything they can.

In March, the administration canceled $400,000,000 in grants and contracts to Columbia university. In April, the administration froze $2.2 billion in funding to Harvard over antisemitism.

White House spokesman, Harrison Field said taxpayer funds are a privilege and Harvard fails to meet the basic conditions required to access the privilege.

Field said, the gravy train of federal assistance to institutions which enrich their grossly overpaid bureaucrats of tax dollars from struggling American families is coming to an end.