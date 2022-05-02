Terrorists on Biden’s Flights from Afghanistan Walk Feely in the US

A source within the Federal Government has come forward to reveal suspected and known terrorists are roaming freely in the United States following the Biden administration’s exit strategy in Afghanistan, and subsequent initiatives launched by the Department of Homeland Security [DHS] to shelter fleeing refugees, known as Operation Allies Welcome.

They are PAROLED in the United States and have work visas.

Highlights:

The records obtained by Project Veritas confirm numerous suspected terrorists are currently living throughout the country, many of whom have work visas despite being flagged by the Terrorist Watchlist for violent offenses like murder and using explosive devices and arms.

Project Veritas published redacted government records of suspected terrorists who fall under the “Tier 1” threat level which is labelled as “Armed and Dangerous.” Most of these individuals flagged by the Department of Homeland Security were admitted because of an initiative to shelter fleeing refugees called Operation Allies Welcome.

The whistleblower inside the Federal Government has identified numerous cases. The suspected terrorists verified by Project Veritas appear to only be a small sample size. These threats live throughout the country including the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.

Project Veritas has footage of current Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services [USCIS], Ur Jaddou, touting the Biden administration’s efforts to expedite the adjudication process of Afghanistan refugees. USCIS is a division within the Department of Homeland Security.

She’s really proud of herself, and managed to help get 84,000 of these anonymous people into the country.

