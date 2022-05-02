Unanimous SCOTUS Decision on Flying the Christian Flag

Harold Shurtleff asked to fly a Christian flag in front of the Boston, Massachusetts city hall in 2017 with all the other flags they fly on the grounds. The city rejected his request. Mr. Shurtleff sued, and he won at the Supreme Court. The decision was UNANIMOUS!

According to the opinion, the city of Boston had flown around 50 different flags up to that point for nearly 300 different ceremonies, including the gay pride flag. But when it came to the Christian flag, it was denied on the fraudulent basis that it would violate the establishment clause.

According to the opinion: Because the flag-raising program did not express government speech, Boston’s refusal to let petitioners fly their flag violated the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment. When the government does not speak for itself, it may not exclude private speech based on “religious viewpoint”; doing so “constitutes impermissible viewpoint discrimination.”

The Supreme Court rules that the city of Boston violated the First Amendment when it refused to fly an outside group’s Christian flag in front of city hall (despite flying various other groups’ flags). The decision is unanimous, and it’s the only opinion of the day. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 2, 2022

When did a country founded on a Christian philosophy and religion become so demented that the flag is banned?

Even if you hate religion, Christianity is also a philosophy thats has served us well.

Democrat leftis for decades have for decades used the 1st amendment to discriminate against Christians. They are silencing the majority of Americans and it needs to stop.

