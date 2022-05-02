Elon Musk Responds to MSNBC’s Hassan Calling GOP Nazis

Elon Musk, our new free speech superhero, responded to the always offensive Mehdi Hassan, an MSNBC hate monger. According to Hassan, the Left gives healthcare and the Right gives “white supremacy and no democracy”.

He said the U.S. could be two years away from former President Trump “possibly re-seizing executive power.”

“We are living in an extremely dangerous time. If the pro-QAnon, pro-neo-Nazi faction” of the GOP expands in November…we may look back on this .. as a pivotal moment, when a petulant and not-so-bright billionaire casually bought one of the most influential messaging machines and just handed it to the far-right,” says Hassan.

Hassan is an NBC do-loop, repeating the same old nonsense over and over – no creativity at all.

His “not so bright” billionaire comment is almost as absurd as calling Republicans Neo-Nazi QAnons. Elon shoots off rockets and Hassan shoots off his mouth.

NBC’s @mehdirhasan on @elonmusk: “If [the “neo-Nazi faction” of the GOP expands in Nov.], we may look back on this .. as a pivotal moment, when a petulant & not-so-bright billionaire casually bought one of the most influential messaging machines & just handed it to the far-right” pic.twitter.com/bIpiIlFlwR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 2, 2022

ELON MUSK RESPONDS

“NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis…” Musk wrote in a tweet responding to a clip of Hasan’s monologue.

“Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people,” added Musk.

Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

As far as Neo-Nazis, it’s not Republicans setting up a Ministry of Truth, and taking our guns away.

The Left is crazed over Elon Musk bringing free speech back to Twitter. They’ll say anything in their deranged hysteria. Take Molly Jong-Fast for example.

Molly Jong-Fast presumes to know what Elon Musk thinks in this next clip. Then she goes on to show her hatred of older white men. Anyone who sounds like her should hesitate to criticize anyone else. She has no self-awareness as she gossips away with nonsensical prejudices.

Rich white woman @MollyJongFast – who won the birth lottery by being born to rich famous white parents who raised her in Manhattan, sent her to private schools, and thus herself bought an Upper East Side co-op for $5 million in 2007 at the age of 29 – rants about “rich white men” https://t.co/gydaiG4T2o — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 2, 2022

Haha 💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

The man has courage and likes a challenge.

As I was saying … pic.twitter.com/tsGz6fCWuW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

