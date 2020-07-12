Texas doctor discusses what has cured his COV patients

During an interview on ACWT, a Texas doctor described a cure he had used successfully on every COVID patient. It is the same as the cures they are using in Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Texas doctor Richard Bartlett has used a combination of medications that have worked on all his COVID-19 patients and he has treated many. It’s a type of medication that was used in Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan. Taiwan is a country of 24 million people, all stacked on top of one another, but only 7 people have died to date. In Japan, with a population of 121 million people, less than 1000 people have died. He is using the same treatment they used with the same success. Only 12 people died in Singapore.

He uses a steroid inhaler, budesonide, formerly Pulmicort, used with a nebulizer machine. Along with budesonide, he uses an antibiotic, Chlorithmycein, and zinc, which interferes with virus multiplication.

It’s not necessary to pay $3100 for treatment or take a vaccine. He says this is a cure and it’s a cure in Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan. He can’t understand why we would do what China is doing.

Could our CDC be this incompetent? Yes, they could, because they are 90% political. Only 10% of the CDC’s huge budget is spent on fighting diseases.

This cure needs to be checked out.

