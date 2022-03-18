CDC Reduces Pediatric COVID Deaths by 24%

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has removed tens of thousands of deaths linked to COVID-19, including nearly a quarter of deaths it had listed in those under 18 years old.

The health agency quietly made the change on its data tracker website on March 15.

“Data on deaths were adjusted after resolving a coding logic error. This resulted in decreased death counts across all demographic categories,” the CDC says on the site.

Doctors, including the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, cite these statistics and use them to set policy.

In November 2021, Walensky used the stats to push a panel of experts to recommend the CDC lobby for the vaccination for all children 5- to 11-years-old.

The CDC originally listed 1,755 children as dying from COVID-19 along with approximately 851,000 others. Now, the CDC lists 416 deaths among children and 71,000 elsewhere bringing the total to 780,000.

** Correction with updated numbers. The CDC may have removed closer to 70k deaths. Difficult to tell exacts as prior data has been removed.

