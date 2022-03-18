Democrats Continue Efforts to Wipe Republicans Off the Ballots

Yesterday, we reported that more than a dozen House Democrats led by Adam Schiff want the Justice Department to investigate candidates who questioned the 2020 election. They say that it threatens national elections. Democrats are calling the candidates “insider threats” and “election deniers.” Dems love clever slogans.

Recently, the Left tried to push Rep. Matthew Cawthorn out of the race for the same basic reason.

Democratic Party activists in Wisconsin have filed a suit in federal court arguing that a pro-Trump senator and two pro-Trump congressmen should be barred from office. The reason? They spoke out on 2020 election irregularities.

The activists claim the candidates attempted to manipulate the congressional certification of the presidential election results.

The Wisconsin Republican lawmakers targeted by the suit are two-term Sen. Ron Johnson, two-term Rep. Tom Tiffany, and freshman Rep. Scott Fitzgerald. All are seeking reelection in November, The Epoch Times reports.

Democrat agitators want to keep them off the ballot. In the least, it will use up their time and resources as they campaign.

The suit claims the lawmakers cannot serve in Congress under the disqualification clause of the 14th Amendment, Section 3. That is a Civil War-era provision meant to keep former Confederates out of Congress. Democrats are good at morphing old laws to their will.

It’s a despicable tactic to eliminate the competition. Democrats can’t win any other way. They just keep doing everything they can to wipe out the Republicans.

Republicans should call for anyone supporting the violent communist group Black Lives Matter organization to be removed from the ballot. BLM is actually trying to overturn the government.

Related clip:

Biden laid out his number one goal and that was to unify and heal this nation. He’s done the exact opposite. Every action he’s taken has only divided and weakened America. pic.twitter.com/nJWur6WnJQ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 15, 2022

Related