The 2020 Rigged Election Investigations You Didn’t Know About

Attorney General Todd Blanche told Maria Bartiromo on her Fox News show Sunday that there has been evidence for years that the 2020 election was rigged. He confirmed that multiple election fraud investigations are ongoing in Georgia and Arizona.

It takes time.

“We’re very focused on finding out whether the right people voted, whether people that were supposed to vote voted, whether there was one vote cast per voter!”

“There’s a ton of evidence that the election was rigged. That’s not something the DOJ needs to tell you about. There’s been evidence about that for many, many years!”

“That’s what we’re doing in multiple states. You’ll say to me, how long has it taken? Why has it taken so long? The reality of the answer is because it takes a lot of work to uncover what happened in 2020.”

“It takes a lot of old, good old-fashioned law enforcement police work, which is what we’re doing.”

“We have great prosecutors working on it as well. I assure you, I assure the American people that as soon as we have something to say for it, whether it’s charges, whether it’s a report, whether it’s a result of an investigation, the American people will learn about what we uncovered.”