Tucker’s Favorite Guest Wants the UN to Rule the World

Tucker’s favorite guest, Jeffrey Sacks, wants government at all levels. He also wants the UN to be the global government. That’s a huge NOOOOO!

Why not have an Interplanetary Federation of Governments to make it a clean sweep by the globalists’ Orwellian nightmare?

Sacks is an ally of the UN communists and George Soros. Tucker needs to pick better friends. Sacks is a firm believer in the unresolved science of climate change. He wants the UN of communists and socialists to run it all. This man thinks the UN president, a communist, is a great man.

He thinks commie jerk Antonio Guterres is wonderful. Sacks thinks no one is leading. He’s a nut. This is one more reason to no longer take Tucker Carlson seriously.

