Tucker’s Favorite Guest Wants the UN to Rule the World

Tucker’s favorite guest, Jeffrey Sacks, wants government at all levels. He also wants the UN to be the global government. That’s a huge NOOOOO!

Why not have an Interplanetary Federation of Governments to make it a clean sweep by the globalists’ Orwellian nightmare?

Sacks is an ally of the UN communists and George Soros. Tucker needs to pick better friends. Sacks is a firm believer in the unresolved science of climate change. He wants the UN of communists and socialists to run it all. This man thinks the UN president, a communist, is a great man.

Jeffrey Sachs (Climate Crisis) “That means we cannot solve the global climate crisis except with global government, dare I say. That’s a term that’s evil in the United States context. Global government, Mr. Sachs? Are you a globalist? ” pic.twitter.com/aw91JJZJeX — Restitutor (@Restitutor_) May 3, 2025

George Soros and Jeffrey Sachs:https://t.co/ePJ0VzSTVY — Restitutor (@Restitutor_) May 4, 2025

He thinks commie jerk Antonio Guterres is wonderful. Sacks thinks no one is leading. He’s a nut. This is one more reason to no longer take Tucker Carlson seriously.