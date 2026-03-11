Tucker’s Favorite Guest Wants the UN to Rule the World

Tucker’s favorite guest, Jeffrey Sacks, wants government at all levels. He also wants the UN to be the global government. That’s a huge NOOOOO!
Why not have an Interplanetary Federation of Governments to make it a clean sweep by the globalists’ Orwellian nightmare?
Sacks is an ally of the UN communists and George Soros. Tucker needs to pick better friends. Sacks is a firm believer in the unresolved science of climate change. He wants the UN of communists and socialists to run it all. This man thinks the UN president, a communist, is a great man.
Jeffrey Sachs (Climate Crisis)
“That means we cannot solve the global climate crisis except with global government, dare I say. That’s a term that’s evil in the United States context. Global government, Mr. Sachs? Are you a globalist? ” pic.twitter.com/aw91JJZJeX
— Restitutor (@Restitutor_) May 3, 2025
Full talk:https://t.co/g0oQAiwxxv
— Restitutor (@Restitutor_) May 4, 2025
George Soros and Jeffrey Sachs:https://t.co/ePJ0VzSTVY
— Restitutor (@Restitutor_) May 4, 2025
He thinks commie jerk Antonio Guterres is wonderful. Sacks thinks no one is leading. He’s a nut. This is one more reason to no longer take Tucker Carlson seriously.
Jeffrey Sachs wants to impose global taxes on aviation, shipping, financial transactions etc to be paid directly to the UN. See thread 🧵 https://t.co/iHjkLLwCHs
— Restitutor (@Restitutor_) May 4, 2025