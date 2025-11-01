Warning, Graphic: The Horror and Slaughter in Sudan

The Rapid Support Forces captured El Fasher, Sudan’s last major government stronghold in Darfur, on October 26, 2025. It resulted in widespread summary executions, killings at the city’s maternity hospital, and targeting of non-Arab ethnic groups. United Nations reports document appalling human rights violations. It includes videos of civilians forced to dig their own graves, amid a conflict that has displaced 12 million people. Investigations link UAE-supplied arms to the RSF, despite denials. It prompted UN calls for a ceasefire and arms embargo enforcement.

What the media is not reporting is that this is an attack on Christians, mostly Catholics by the Islamic government.

From satellite photos, you can allegedly see the blood filling the sands of the Sudan.

Blood Seen from Space NEW Maxar satellite images from El Fasher, Sudan show bright-red patches around homes — highly likely blood — pointing to mass civilian killings by UAE-backed RSF militia. Source: @HRL_YaleSPH pic.twitter.com/QV7MPS044C — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 28, 2025



“They would ask a man to run,” one of the few eyewitnesses told NBC News. “Once you start running, they shoot you.”

Surrounded by a sand barrier built during an 18-month siege, most of the 250,000 people in el-Fasher, in western Sudan, have been trapped as paramilitary fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have rampaged through the city. Experts estimate tens of thousands have been killed in the past week, NBC reports.

It’s unprecedented in modern times.

Arab Sudanese Islamists

Christians in Sudan have faced oppression for centuries.

The government of Sudan has, for decades, promoted a policy of religious uniformity, using violent force against non-Muslim communities—including a large Christian population in the southern regions of Sudan and what is now South Sudan.

The southern nation fought for its independence in no small part to escape the oppression imposed by Omar al-Bashir, an attempted genocide that reaped hundreds of thousands of deaths and was condemned in the world arena for crimes against humanity.

The persecution continues. Hospitals, schools, and churches were targeted for bombings and burnings.

The United Nations has warned against “a very high risk of genocide and war crimes,” as government-aligned forces and armed groups continue campaigns of violence in areas with large Christian populations, including the Nuba Mountains.

Christian leaders in Sudan have long called for help from the international community and global Church.

Today Catholics constitute a majority of the 3 percent Christian population remaining in Sudan, with an estimated 60 percent of Christians comprising the religious demographic of South Sudan.

The ongoing civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has inflamed the plight of persecuted Christians by providing an arena amid the backdrop of war to commit violent crimes with little accountability. Many Christians in Sudan live in the Nuba Mountains. Government forces have repeatedly targeted this area. It is because of the residents’ religious beliefs and their ethnic identity.

Radical Islam has warped the religion of peace:

I’m showing some of this horrific tragedy because people need to know what war brings. Fight against it. Protect American values, the values the Founding Fathers espoused.

Murdered Family Is One of Tens of Thousands

There is a video online of this young mother with her three precious little children. The two youngest are iinnocently unaware of what is to come. She tries to shield them as militants terrorize her. Later, she is seen in photos hanging from a tree along with her three children.

There are conflicting reports about which side did it. Does it matter? This is the murdered family. Monsters did it.

This is why we must avoid war.