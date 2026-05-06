After the EU basically removed the Romanian people’s leading candidates, they put their choice in a position to become president. After ten months, he has failed.

Romania’s allegedly centrist government collapsed on Tuesday. It threww one of Europe’s most strategically important countries into turmoil at a critical time. The socialists and the far right toppled the government with its carefully chosen pro-EU president.

Center-right Prime Minister Ilie Boloja heads the National Liberal Party. He lost a confidence vote in the country’s parliament after only 10 months in office. It brought his short-lived and unpopular attempt to rein in the country’s budget deficit to an abrupt end.

The EU Ended the Winning Candidates They Didn’t Like

In 2024, an alleged Russia-friendly, far-right underdog candidate named ,Calin Georgescu shocked the world by finishing first in the first round of presidential voting.

Two days before the run-off election in December of that year, the Romanian Constitutional Court annulled the results of the entire election. They claimed there was Russian interference that helped Georgescu. The help comes in the form of social media.

Gereogescu is an admirer of Donald Trump, doesn’t want the Ukrainian war to continue, and was painted as a Putin ally.

The EU conducted a rerun, and Georgescu led again, this time by 40%. That’s when they tried to make him into a criminal.

Georgescu was on his way to register for the new round of elections when he was snatched up by the authorities. He was taken to the station for interrogation, and, shortly thereafter, disqualified from running at all by the Romanian election commission.

A woman was next in the popularity line-up. She was banned for speaking out against the EU. All females were banned.

Then there was the last people’s pick, a right-wing candidate named George Simion. He, too, was favorable to voters, but then he was put under investigation.

Oh, yeah. Simion is already ‘under investigation.’ That’s all they need to pull the lever. https://t.co/aAIo2RyXtJ — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) May 4, 2025

Soros Has a Hand in Running Romania?

Soon, they will have a new pro-EU administration that the people don’t want as the economy continues to deteriorate. They are a key EU member, and they need to fix their budget with their help.

In an interview on the Marius Tucă Show, former Romanian Prime Minister Adrian Năstase admitted that “Romania’s Internal Organization” has been run for the past thirty years by “segments of the State Department, together with the Soros Team.”