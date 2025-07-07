The Crucial Fact People Miss in the 2016 Framing of Donald Trump

James Bryan White worked for former CIA director John Brennan and he believes Brennan should be in prison. However, it’s not only Brennan who should be in prison. We all know who was behind the framing of Donald Trump for years.

On July 3, Fox News put together a good summary on their online website of five things the new information about the ICA tells us. Their summary implicates John Brennan in the coup to overturn the results of the election. However, they avoided the obvious.

In early July, the CIA released new information about the creation nearly ten years ago of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) of Russia’s influence campaign in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. It found that Russian President Vladimir Putin “aspired” to help then-candidate Donald Trump win the election.

That assessment – ordered by then-President Barack Obama and executed by Brennan – set up the Trump-Russia hoax and the framing of President Trump for the entire four years of his presidency.

The first fact mentioned was Brennan lied about his use of the discredited Steele dossier

He told The Wall Street Journal in January of 2017 he never read it and gave it no particular credence. He was lying as we now know.

They left something out. Yes, Brennan lied about his use of the discredited Steele dossier. He told The Wall Street Journal in January of 2017 he never read it and gave it no particular credence. Lee Smith added a crucial fact: Obama ordered ICA and knew by August 2016 that the only intel tying Trump to Russia was the fraudulent, debunked dossier. That’s the scandal, not bad tradecraft or stovepiping intel, etc: Obama framed Trump.

Fox’s other crucial facts:

2. Brennan manipulated the data and chose the people who would write it. Brennan demanded that his agency take the lead in drafting the ICA, intentionally blocking out other intelligence agencies and the National Intelligence Council.

3. As the new report confirms, “Direct engagement in the ICA’s development [by agency head Brennan] was highly unusual in both scope and intensity. This exceptional level of senior involvement likely influenced participants, altered normal review processes, and ultimately compromised analytic rigor.” He could make and break anyone who didn’t conform.

4. Brennan rushed the ICA and wanted it done by the time Donald Trump was inaugurated.

5. The new report confirms that Brennan and Comey shared the ICA with “more than 200 U.S. officials. This is unusually high for such a highly compartmented product…”

In other words, they briefed it to leak it — to destroy Trump.

Who was behind it all? Barack Obama was, but they will never get anyone to hand him over, nor will this FBI try.