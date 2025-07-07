Mamdani Blames Law Enforcement for the American Terrorist

Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat Socialist – which is like being a communist except it’s worse since they’re sneaky and revolutionary about it – is the Democrat nominee for New York City mayor. He appears to blame America for the American terrorist, al-Awlaki.

As more and more comes out about him, it’s obvious he’s a disaster for an American city. That is especially true of New York City which is the heart of capitalism. Although the corrupted Politifact is working breathlessly to claim he is not a communist.

The new revelation by the New York Post concerns Anwar al Awlaki the former head of al Qaeda in Yemen. It was a big PR tool for al Qaeda to have an American Islamist.

According to the New York Post, in previous social media posts, Mamdani suggested that U.S. law enforcement actions contributed to al Awlaki’s radicalization and eventual embrace of jihadist ideology.

The post writes, Mamdani, in a series of tweets in 2015, bizarrely criticized law enforcement for Awlaki’s actions. He read a New York Times article about snooping and responded. ‘Why no proper interrogation of what it means for FBI to have conducted extensive surv.[surveillance] into Awlaki’s private life?’ the DSA candidate wrote.

In another post, Mamdani wrote, “How could #Awlaki have ever trusted@FBI to not release surveillance esp. if he continued to critique [the] state? Why no further discussion of how #Awlaki’s knowledge of surv. eventually led him to #alqaeda? Or what FBI’s surveillance of al-Awlaki — and claimed the G-Men actually pushed him into that says about [the] efficacy of surv?”

Mamdani once appeared to defend infamous al Qaeda fiend Anwar al-Awlaki — and blame FBI for radicalizing him: ‘Ridiculous assertion’ https://t.co/YPFEaK1Lry pic.twitter.com/jM5TmuxOuX — New York Post (@nypost) July 6, 2025

Awlaki was born in New Mexico to Yemeni parents. As an American Islamist, he became one of the most influential figures in al Qaeda. He was linked to several terrorist plots including the foiled Christmas Day plot of 2009.

He and his son were droned in Yemen in 2011, because he was a significant threat. Obama okayed the strike.

New York appears poised to make a man – who blames America and law enforcement for a radical Islamist who tried to blow up a plane in 2009 – as mayor.

I lost people on 9/11. I know what radical Islamists do and so should every person in New York City. What Mamdani said is insulting and disgusting. It should be a deal killer.

Mamdani’s communist daddy:

I called Zohran Mamdani the “Muslim Obama.” Remember how Obama got his dreams from his lunatic anti-colonial African father? The same appears to be true with Mamdani. This is Mamdani’s father on one of his lunatic anti-colonial diatribes pic.twitter.com/XsuBrQGEeB — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 6, 2025