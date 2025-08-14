The DoJ Put a $5M Bounty on Haiti’s Famous Warlord, Barbecue

The United States has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Haitian gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier.

On Tuesday, the United States announced a reward following criminal charges against Cherizier and an unnamed North Carolina man for conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions.

“There’s a good reason that there’s a $5 million reward for information leading to Cherizier’s arrest,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said at a press conference. “He’s a gang leader responsible for heinous human rights abuses, including violence against American citizens in Haiti.”

Barbecue has the nickname because his mother owned a barbecue shop. He is a former gang leader, disgraced police officer, and warlord.

In early March 2024, the Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family and Allies which Barbecue leads staged the largest jailbreak in Haitian history and escalated attacks across the country, including an attempted siege of the Toussaint Louverture International Airport. Chérizier claimed responsibility for the attacks and stated that the goal was to capture key government institutions, overthrow the unelected acting prime minister Ariel Henry and become more powerful in Haiti.

He pushed Henry to resign or die. Henry resigned.

Barbecue was behind a massacre, but not punished. Later he ordered President Jovenel Moïse to resign. He was murdered soon after.

