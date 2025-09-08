UK Judge Offers Best Wishes to a Terrorist Killer of 52 Who Is About to Be Released

UK High Court Judge Sir Robert Jay offered his best wishes to Haroon Aswat, 50, who is due to leave a psychiatric hospital and return to live with family in Batley, West Yorkshire. He is a terrorist who is responsible for the death of 52 people.

Aswat admitted that he is the alleged mastermind of the 2005 attack that left 52 dead. He also claimed he helped mastermind the 9/11 atrocity in the US.

Despite this, and despite warnings from counter-terror police, he is expected to walk free without any GPS monitoring or ankle tag because of a legal loophole that prevents surveillance of psychiatric patients.

Well, we wouldn’t want them to not follow the manual exactly without an ounce of common sense.

The Sun reported that Sir Robert wished Aswat “all the best.”

He said: ‘” I have to wish you all the best and say to you that the way forward is to keep on your medication, listen to the advice you are going to get, and keep out of the sort of things you were doing.

“Because you saw where it ended up and you do not want to go back to that, I am sure.”

I’m sure that will convince this lunatic to behave.

As if that is not enough, according to High Court documents, probation officials refused to carry out a risk assessment due to rules that prevent checks on psychiatric patients.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command told the court that he was still a threat and talked fondly of his time in Al-Qaeda.

US investigators also found his name in documents recovered from a Pakistani safehouse used by Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the chief planner of the 9/11 attacks.

Although never charged over the 7/7 bombings, Aswat was linked to the attack after police traced 20 calls made by the suicide bombers to a phone linked to him.

Weeks later, he was arrested in Zambia carrying a terror manual and suspected bomb-making materials.

The hearing marked Aswat’s first public appearance since he was deported back to Britain in 2022. This was after his conviction for terror offenses in the United States.

The terrorist fought extradition for a decade until he was sent to the US in 2014. He pleaded guilty and received a 20 year sentence reduced to 7 for time served.

While in US custody, Aswat made chilling admissions, saying, “If you think I am a terrorist, I don’t shy away from my responsibility.”

He also claimed he was a mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks and the 2005 bombing in London.

Aswat also refused to take his medication.

The US doesn’t want him released. A British source said it’s not certain he will be released, and he will be subject to 30 years of monitoring.