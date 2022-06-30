As the NATO Summit proceeds, it is clear there will be no de-escalation. We aren’t imperialists but we’re growing our forces, potentially in preparation for war. The target enemies are Russia and China. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday that increases in military spending and rising numbers of troop deployments in Eastern Europe since 2014 were carried out in anticipation of a conflict with Russia.

I’ve been in the same building as the current president, where the potential run-up to WWIII is being plotted out, but the big news of course is that the former president may or may not have done something erratic a year and a half ago. ~ Michael Tracey

THE EXPANSIONIST GOALS OF NATO

US TO RAMP UP MILITARY PRESENCE IN EUROPE TO COUNTER RUSSIA

“The U.S. will make its biggest military expansion in Europe since the Cold War, including its first permanent troop presence in Poland, as NATO prepares for two more members to join the alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“The announcement follows a NATO pledge this week to increase its high-readiness forces sevenfold. At the same time, they are shifting attention to China.”

As an aside, the buffoons who will fight this war are worrying about genders and pronouns. That includes the US.

German and Spanish foreign ministers convene press conference to discuss the importance of gender equity in defense policy. They’re peppered with questions about sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, presumably depending on the gender of the tank pic.twitter.com/0pyxzTwaq6 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 30, 2022

Independent journalist Michael Tracey is at the NATO Summit. He said the “Latvian Defense Minister told me the United States risks being invaded if it fails to continue to subsidize Ukraine. “Chinese are watching. Indians are watching,” he warned.

Yikes!

But don’t worry, NATO said they pose no threat to Russia. This isn’t escalation at all.

New NATO strategy manifesto is out. Claims it “does not seek confrontation and poses no threat to the Russian Federation,” even as NATO just announced it’ll activate more than 300,000 troops for its “rapid response force.” Who are these troops “rapidly responding” to, exactly? pic.twitter.com/UMLF50ljQb — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 29, 2022

US SHIFTS ATTENTION TO BEIJING

“The U.S., in particular, has pressed allies into confronting Beijing over its economic practices and human rights, while there is growing concern over intentions toward Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

All of a sudden, they care about human rights abuses.

“The document states that China threatens NATO’s “interests, security, and values,” through cyber operations and its control over technology, critical infrastructure, strategic materials, and supply chains. It also says that deepening ties between China and Russia “run counter to our values and interests.”

“The U.S., in its plan announced Wednesday, will add to the 100,000 troops it now has in Europe and deploy more military equipment to NATO allies. The additions include rotational deployments to Romania and the Baltic region, and a permanent Army headquarters base and other units in Poland, the White House said. Until now, the U.S. and other allies have only rotated troops in and out of NATO countries once under Soviet domination, not permanently located them there.”

The US is escalating.

THE STRATEGIC OVERHAUL OF NATO

Here’s an audio clip pic.twitter.com/lsEsOJMFU9 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 30, 2022

THE US IS MANIPULATING THE WAR FROM KYIV

C.I.A. personnel or the commandos are managing the flow of weapons inside Ukraine, The Times reports. They are helping with intelligence. The cell “is part of a broader set of operational and intelligence coordination cells run by the Pentagon’s European Command to speed allied assistance to Ukrainian troops.”

“While the U.S. government does not acknowledge that the C.I.A. is operating in Ukraine or any other country, the presence of the officers is well understood by Russia and other intelligence services around the world,” reports the Times.

So the CIA is helping to run things. And the Ukrainian army is accused of destroying the grain. That will lead to food shortages.

What does this all mean? It could be a setup for direct conflict, but Russia has basically won the war in Ukraine.

Canada along with other NATO member states has had Special Forces on the ground in Ukraine since the war started, according to the New York Times. A reporter asked the Canadian Minister of Affairs at the Summit if it is true. She would not say.

The questions are only asked according to their approved list.

Related