Biden’s Job Approval According to the RCP Average Is 33.4%

Biden’s job approval rating plummeted to 38% on the real clear politics average. This is another Biden first since he has sort of been a president for 17 months. Those who disapprove account for 57.5%, making for a 19.5-point split.

“Biden approval at new low in RCP Average, disapproval at new high,” RealClearPolitics co-founder and President Tom Bevan shared on Twitter.

The RCP average shows his specific job approval at 33.4% with 62% disapproving.

So, who are the 33.4%? It’s fairly high given the disaster that is Joe Biden. The more important number is the disapproval number and that is very significant.

Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, including nearly 8 in 10 Democrats, according to a new poll that finds deep pessimism about the economy plaguing President Joe Biden, the AP reports.

Eighty-five percent of U.S. adults say the country is on the wrong track, and 79% describe the economy as poor, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The findings suggest Biden faces fundamental challenges as he tries to motivate voters to cast ballots for Democrats in November’s midterm elections.

It doesn’t help that it’s obvious he has dementia.

Biden approval at new low in RCP Average, disapproval at new high. https://t.co/Qq6Vf51qST pic.twitter.com/RdpndNgQsu — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 29, 2022

Related