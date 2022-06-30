Biden’s Job Approval According to the RCP Average Is 33.4%

Biden’s job approval rating plummeted to 38% on the real clear politics average. This is another Biden first since he has sort of been a president for 17 months. Those who disapprove account for 57.5%, making for a 19.5-point split.
“Biden approval at new low in RCP Average, disapproval at new high,” RealClearPolitics co-founder and President Tom Bevan shared on Twitter.
The RCP average shows his specific job approval at 33.4% with 62% disapproving.
So, who are the 33.4%? It’s fairly high given the disaster that is Joe Biden. The more important number is the disapproval number and that is very significant.
Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, including nearly 8 in 10 Democrats, according to a new poll that finds deep pessimism about the economy plaguing President Joe Biden, the AP reports.
Eighty-five percent of U.S. adults say the country is on the wrong track, and 79% describe the economy as poor, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The findings suggest Biden faces fundamental challenges as he tries to motivate voters to cast ballots for Democrats in November’s midterm elections.
It doesn’t help that it’s obvious he has dementia.
The “on the Wrong Track” number is the real indicator, so basically 85% of people don’t approve of Traitor Joe. It’s amazing that 15% of America are certified morons.
The 15% include antifa = Hitler’s Brown Shirts, blm(BurnLootMurder) = Mao’s Red Guards, both of whom, incidentally, were given blanket AMNESTY immediately the ‘fraud took office, and
the ‘stars’ in the Main sewer Stream fake Media…better known as the MSM…
Hmmm! How can almost 34% of the population be so clueless. Is it lack of interest? Is it a failure of the schools to teach people to think? Is it some people just don’t not care? Is it all the lying propaganda?
COULD IT BE A FAILING MEDIA?
The media did not ‘fail’…the media copped out…Roughly fifty years ago the “media” (MSM in particular) made a conscious decision to abandon journalism and divorced the Fourth Estate and took a lead propagandist/gaslighting ‘role’ with the Fifth Column, with whom they ‘shacked up’…