Turkey Got a Deal to Allow Sweden and Finland into NATO

The US is pleased that they got Turkey to agree to accept Sweden and Finland into NATO, but they appear to have made a deal to do it. Turkey probably shouldn’t even be in NATO. They are an autocratic, brutal nation.

We are making deals with the devil under Joe Biden.

THE DEAL TO BRING SWEDEN AND FINLAND INTO NATO

Turkish President Recep Erdogan resisted the membership of Sweden and Finland into NATO and promised to block them under two conditions were met. Figurehead Joe Biden became involved.

On Tuesday, Turkey dropped their block of the nations. On Wednesday, Biden threw his support behind a sale of 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets and 80 modernization kits for existing warplanes. Celeste Wallander, Assistant Secretary for Defense, said a strong Turkey will reinforce NATO’s defenses.

Turkey asked for the deal last October.

The US denied this was the deal made to get Turkey to remove the block. But the timing suggests otherwise. It looks like another of Joe’s Quid Pro Quos.

“The three nations signed a deal under which Ankara lifted its block on Finnish and Swedish membership, while the candidates pledged not to support the Kurdish militant PKK and YPG groups, or the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, which Turkey blames for a failed 2016 coup attempt,” Newsmax reports.

Conditions met!

Finland and Sweden share borders with Russia and Finland plans to build border barriers. The US plans to send missiles and potentially military.

IT’S ABOUT THE GRAIN?

Biden flew into Madrid on Wednesday and thanked autocratic leader Erdogan.

The Russia and Ukraine conflict and the negative developments with regards to taking out of the grain from the Ukrainian ports, as well as the developments involving oil and natural gas, require all of us to work together in order to settle the disputes once and for all,” Erdogan said.

He added that “there are countries deprived of the grains, and we will open corridors, and we will allow them to have access to the grains that they so need.”

Biden said this will allow the opening of corridors to remove grain and oil from Ukraine.

However, there is some evidence that Ukraine’s grain and the silos are being destroyed by their own army as Conservative Treehouse points out. We don’t know how widespread this is. We get a lot of lies from all sides.

⚡️⚡️Ukrainian Armed Forces burned a GRAIN STORAGE in Mariupol and tens of thousands of tons of grain⚡️

Russia is causing world hunger right now, says Western propaganda?!

Really?! And what is this?

I went to a grain silo destroyed by UAF in Mariupol. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/NnTiYydTJb — Jos Quinten (@TaranQ) June 22, 2022

Alina Lipp in the middle of mountains of corn burned by the UAF 🌽 tens of thousands of tons that could have fed thousands of people 😠

What is being said in the west again right now? Russia causes world hunger?!

“Don’t believe everything you read in the western press!” 2/5 pic.twitter.com/U4bWz1Zqty — Jos Quinten (@TaranQ) June 22, 2022

Russia claims they removed Ukrainian mines from the ports and the grain can move freely.

Who’s telling the truth? It’s certainly not US media.

Russia has already won the Ukraine war but Americans are being lied to, so the illusion continues.

