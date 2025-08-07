“The Predators Have Their Pick”

Gen Z, loosely defined as Americans born between 1997 and 2012, is the first generation to grow up with full access to the Internet from pre-school onward. They are America’s digital natives and use the Internet constantly and consistently to interact socially. The seeming anonymity of the Internet has created a medium of over-sharing private information on social media, where young people’s emotional vulnerabilities are exploited by avaricious online sexual predators. The connections between social media, pornography, pedophilia, and societal collapse are positively chilling.

Jaco Booyens, founder of the anti-human trafficking organization, Jaco Booyens Ministries, is committed to protecting American children from predatory exploitation. In his explosive hour-long, July 24, 2025, interview with Epoch Times journalist Jan Jekielek, “How Traffickers Prey on America’s Youth,” Booyens exposes the form and content of America’s child sex trafficking industry. Today I am focusing on his stunning revelations about the cunning and horrifyingly successful mechanisms of child sex trafficking in America, including profiles of buyers, sellers, and victims.

Sexual predators feed on the basic human longing for love and belonging in a $52 billion supply and demand industry. Booyens explains that the average predator in America invests nine months online with a potential victim before he strikes, asking a potential victim to self-expose or physically meet in person.

[21:40] Nine months. The average predator at any given time profiles and engages with 32 potential victims at the same time. One predator, 32 potential victims at the same time. At any given moment in America, there are three quarters of a million, 750,000 active predators online right now as we speak, times 32.

You’re talking about millions; millions of American children being profiled as we speak in everyday life. And they don’t know what the wolf looks like. They don’t know how the wolf talks, where he would show up. They’re told that it looks like kidnapping, or you would self-evidently see it when it happens.

They don’t know the wolf is in their DMs [direct message, a private communication between social media users]. He’s the one sending them emojis. He’s a coach, a pastor perhaps, an elected official, a maintenance man. The average buyer of sex with children in America is a father of two, married, earning north of $100,000 a year. That profile is a staggering profile.

Yes, a staggering, stunning, and shocking profile considering the years of societal focus on stranger danger! Booyens quotes a 2024 study of 2,000 cases in law enforcement of human trafficking of children. The studies proved that 22% to 47% of all domestic trafficking cases are perpetrated by the caregiver! This means that Gen Z children are being stalked by familiar, familial, and unknown predators, all of whom are exploiting the child’s evident vulnerabilities. Booyens describes the catastrophic results with these words:

If you take a snapshot of American Gen Z, arguably, they’re the most identity-less members of our society. They are very wide in surface level information. There are evident vulnerabilities displayed online. The predators have their pick.

From an organizational perspective, the child sex industry has expanded from a small familiar, familial, and individual online sexual predator to networks of trafficking that have territories which eventually involve established drug cartels with existing pipelines that have added sex with children to their product line. Children in the desensitized, digitized 21st-century are seen as commodities to be bought and sold, not as precious human beings needing adult protection. Booyens explains the infrastructure of child sex trafficking in America:

[24:00] I’d say the lowest common denominator that people could probably relate to would be a father that engages in sexual abuse with one of his own children and then introduces a third figure where that child is then forced to perform for food, for belonging, for love, shelter, whatever, protection. The buyer of that child or adult woman, man or boy, and boys are on the rise, the numbers are staggering, could be a janitor that has the affordability to do that once a quarter.

Or it could be a highly affluent member of their community that could engage in that kind of activity multiple times a week. Or as a high-profile case in the U.S., we know that that individual engaged every two hours in the exploitation of children. So, it’s disposable income on the side of the buyer. It’s their own addiction and level of addiction. Because remember, this is progressive. You build up a tolerance, so they have to consume more, like pornography. …

You’re just now trafficking a product that you can sell over and over. Sell a pound of cocaine one time, sell a child 10, 12, 15 times a day. So now you’re getting into pre-existing organized crime that has transcended from one product to another product. That type of trafficking is interstate. It is cross-jurisdiction. Very difficult for police to fight because it is ever moving. Then you get to national syndicates where sex trafficking of children is a means to an end for power. …

The trafficking of persons, of children at that level, for what we would call the elites or what you would see in the high-profile cases in our country, is literally children are a means to an end for them to gain power, to either coerce or corrupt an individual, compromise an individual, supply to a demand of mindset. It’s a different human behavioral science at that level because now it is intentional. It is intentionally profiling not just a child to traffic but profiling a particular target to compromise and then putting those two together, either by force, by fraud, or by coercion. …

Ultimately, every pedophile that I’ve ever interviewed, talked to, apprehended, or helped law enforcement apprehend, has told me a couple of things. They’re addicted to pornography, and none of them started with children.

Booyens focuses on the connections between social media, pornography, and pedophilia in the astronomically profitable $52 billion-dollar American child sex industry. Prices of commodities bought and sold in the supply and demand model of business are determined by the ratio of demand to supply. When the demand is high and the supply is low, the price increases. When the demand is low and the supply is high, the price drops. But what about the psychodynamics of the demand side that allows the child sex industry to exist at all?

What could possibly motivate an adult male (or female) to desire sex with a child? Writer/philosopher Ayn Rand provides the answer in her famous quote:

A man’s sexual choice is the result and the sum of his fundamental convictions. Tell me what a man finds sexually attractive, and I will tell you his entire philosophy of life. Show me the woman he sleeps with, and I will tell you his valuation of himself. (Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged pp 489-490, Dutton 35th anniversary edition)

This extraordinary quotation is the key to understanding that power and control constitute the core dynamic of adult-child sexual relations. Men who find children sexually attractive are driven by their psychological need for power and control, which is assured in the asymmetric power balance in sex with children.

The globalist social engineers exploit the pedophile’s pathological need for power and control by supporting efforts to legalize pedophilia. Pedophilia is a nuclear weapon of mass psychological destruction and an essential element in the efforts to groom today’s children for life in tomorrow’s planetary Unistate. The political purpose of legalizing pedophilia is totalitarian control of society.

A lack of a strong developed identity makes any child far more vulnerable psychologically to being exploited by predators, but Gen Z, America’s digital natives, are also the first generation to be indoctrinated with radical transgender ideology and its accompanying genital mutilations which leave children sterile and disconnected from their biological sexual identity. I discuss this in Chapter 36: “When They Say, ‘We’re Coming for Your Children,’ Believe Them” of my 2024 book, Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier—Reality Is :

Puberty blockers interrupt a natural process and can have cognitive and emotional consequences, including a permanent gender-identity crisis. Consider this from a political point of view. Puberty blockers have the potential to weaponize adolescents and young adults by arresting their emotional and cognitive development, freezing them in a permanent state of immaturity. Collectivism’s promise of eternal dependence is eternal damnation in an underdeveloped adolescent mind that is easily exploited. (p.233)

The medical pathway not only destroys your child’s mind and body, it is designed to shatter your family bonds as well. The gender indoctrination pits child against parent and offers the troubled child affirmationand affirming care from trusted teachers, counselors, and physicians. The child withdraws from the parents and finds comfort in his new family of choice at school and online.

The catastrophic effects on families are intentional, strategic, and part of the tactical War on America. The enemy understands that the Judeo-Christian nuclear family is the infrastructure supporting American life. Non-woke parents are considered ideological enemies of the state, obstacles who must be either removed or neutralized. (p. 234)

Gen Z is being assaulted sexually, psychologically, neurologically, medically, surgically and informationally. Even though all fifty states have laws against human trafficking, the statistics clearly indicate human trafficking is increasing, and prosecutions and convictions are decreasing.

Booyens explains:

And predators are absolutely emboldened with a lack of prosecution because there’s no deterrent. They don’t lose their lifestyle. They don’t lose their livelihoods. Their name, fame, and reputation stay intact. They blend into society. The recidivism rate is north of 80%.

Someone that has perpetrated against a child before will do it again, even after short-term incarceration,18 months of probation, ankle bracelet, whatever that is. So, it’s completely emboldened. And the victims know this. We have traffickers read the law, literally read the statutes of the state that they’re trafficking in to the victim and say, they don’t prosecute this. I’m not going to jail.

Is there anything that can be done to rescue Gen Z and oppose the horrors of child sex trafficking in America? Can anything provide justice for victims? Jaco Booyens says there is, and offers some very hopeful, creative, and realistic suggestions. First and foremost is the establishment of human trafficking special courts:

[34:25] We are proposing, and for the last two years, we’ve been working on what we call human trafficking special courts. There will be an Article 3 congressional court that goes through Congress, where if it’s a human trafficking case, it has to go, it goes to that court, administered kind of like circuit courts in the state, in the county, with a judge being nominated and confirmed as a human trafficking judge across the jurisdiction.

We’re not growing government, the funding is already there, but we’re funneling, channeling human trafficking cases to a judge that’s proficient, to a judge that gets educated, to a prosecutorial class that gets educated, down to the bailiff and the court clerk. Start to get a lot of repetitions on human trafficking, understanding the vernacular, the methods, the ways, and the means.

On average, a judge in the county may see one human trafficking case brought to his court in five years. And they go, you don’t even know how to deal with a witness that’s still in trauma. How do we take testimony? How do you build this case? And I would argue the two high-profile cases that were recently displayed publicly in the U.S. were built very poorly by the prosecution. They’re built on straw. These are straw houses that will fall.

And so when we have a designated human trafficking court system, federally, but at the state level, it doesn’t take the power from the states, it doesn’t take cases from the states, but it gives the state another arrow in the quiver to say, we don’t have a judge in our county that has any proficiency in human trafficking. Give us jurisdiction. We want to go try this case in front of the human trafficking judge. I believe what you’re going to find is you’re going to find that those cases are all going to go to human trafficking.

There’s precedent for this. In 1978, the U.S. was grappling with business law bankruptcy. So, if you think of specialty bankruptcy court, the courts, the judiciary said we’re having a problem. The judges don’t know finance to the degree where there are M&A [Merger & Acquisition] deals with tag-along, drag-along clauses and shares and it took 27 months for reorganization. They bring in specialty courts on bankruptcy, and the cases increased with 100% proficiency. The timeline for reorganization went from 27 months to 21 months.

Why? Because the judges became experts in the field that they were adjudicating, which means they’re more efficient; they go faster. On average, a human trafficking case in America, if it’s tried as a human trafficking case, takes 19 months. Any other case of felony takes nine months to prosecute. So, in that proficiency, that is the lack of information. If the DEA [Drug Enforcement Administration] is taking a drug trafficker to court, one of the members of our legal team said heroin doesn’t need a defense. You’re prosecuting on a substance that doesn’t need a defense.

With human trafficking, the victim needs a defense. There’s a human being there with an emotional condition, a trauma profile, and no two are alike. So, in reality, it is unthinkable to think that our judges that get cases on a lottery system should just somehow become experts in human trafficking. And we believe that this is going to have arguably one of the most significant impacts, getting phenomenal support in the U.S. Senate, and in the House, in the judiciary, on this matter because it makes sense.

[38:37] There is precedent for this kind of a court––not for human trafficking––we’ll be the first in the world, the U.S., if we do this. Well, what would that do for the survivors? The second survivors of human trafficking see accurate prosecution and justice; they’re willing to talk. They’re willing to come forward. They’re willing to share information. Hope rises. Nothing is more demoralizing than to see a bill pass on human trafficking and there’s no enforcement. …

We’re not creating another bureaucracy because these cases are already in the courts. They’re just in the courts in front of judges that don’t have skill. So, all we’re saying is we’re not adding judges. These judges are already there. You’re tapping a judge saying, we have witnessed that you have a higher proficiency in some of these cases. You have an aptitude for this. This is a heart’s desire for you. You get designated as the human trafficking judge, and we are going to pour resources into this judge saying, let’s educate you, funneling cases. By default, when you start funneling, channeling more cases to that judge, he becomes wiser. …

One thing I think to highlight is that instituting these human trafficking courts through Article III and through Congress produces zero financial gain for any NGO. There’s no financial attachment for non-profit organizations in the fight. The gain is a victory in prosecution. The gain is hope rising in your staff, in the survivor group, saying, it’s working. Perhaps if there was justice for her, there’s justice for me.

I have presented the reader with highlights of Jaco Booyens interview because the transfer of this crucial information is vital. Without knowing and understanding the depth and breadth of child sex trafficking in America, it is impossible to effectively defeat it. Jaco Booyens initiative for establishing human trafficking specialty courts is the infrastructure for effectively prosecuting and convicting child sex traffickers in America. It is the essential beginning.

While it is impossible to reverse time or erase the horrific experience of being sex trafficked, healing and justice for the survivors is still possible. But this can only happen if we the people unite in common cause to eliminate the scourge of child sex trafficking. We can never allow ourselves to ignore or become inured to the horrors of child sex trafficking, and we can never allow pedophilia to become legalized in America––not ever!

***********************************************

Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is is available in paperback, hardback, and ebook formats on barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com, and directly from Ingram in paperback.