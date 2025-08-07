TX Supreme Court Orders Top Dem to Respond to Abbott Suit to Remove Him

The Supreme Court of Texas has ordered the top Democrat in the Texas state legislature to respond to a lawsuit filed by Gov. Greg Abbott that seeks to remove him from office. This is in response to the flight of the Democrats to avoid providing a quorum for the redistricting vote.

In an escalating battle over Texas redistricting, Mr. Abbott filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, accusing state Rep. Gene Wu of renouncing constitutional mandates “by fleeing the state of Texas to break quorum, obstruct legislative proceedings and paralyze the Texas House of Representatives.”

Mr. Wu, chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, led an exodus of party lawmakers from the state earlier this week.

The Democrats fled to Illinois, New York and Massachusetts to thwart a plan by the GOP-led Texas legislature to approve a new congressional district map.

Beto and his radical left group, Powered by People, are under investigation for bribing the lawmakers to leave town.

The Stacy Abrams of Texas sounds scared and desperate:

Unhinged Beto: Republicans will try to rig the midterms so Trump can avoid accountability. Trump will commit crimes and incite violence if necessary. pic.twitter.com/uYIvFKpZXJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

Pritzker Is Willing to Drop Gerrymandering As Long As He Keeps His Gerrymandered State As Is!

Pritzker says his district is fairly drawn even though it is one the most gerrymandered district in the country.