The Hamas-Promoting Islamist We Can’t Deport

The radical Islamist who led riots and angry protests at Columbia is now welcomed into Congress by Democrats. Additionally, he’s given a podium on leftist networks. Mahmoud Khalil is the new Democrat hero.

This CNN interview below is sick. They need to go off the air along with all the propaganda networks. They aren’t putting out news. In the clip, Mahmoud Khalil refusea to condemn Hamas. He accused Israel of starving Gazans. In the real world, Israel sends in food and Hamas confiscates it to starve their own citizens.

At the end of the clip, Wolf Blitzer covers for the Hamas sympathizer’s refusal to condemn Hamas. “Khalil, you were very clear more than a year ago, when you and I had an interview here on CNN in condemning antisemitism. And you were very strong in your words, at that time as well.

“Well Khalil, good luck to you, good luck to your family. I know you have a new son and you finally had a chance to meet with your son. Congratulations on that and we will stay in touch with you.”

Poor Khalil didn’t have a chance to meet with his son because he was promoting Hamas. He led at least one riot into the Barnard Library, and hands out Hamas literature. Khalil is now here illegally and needs to go home.

BREAKING: Mahmoud Khalil just outright refused to condemn Hamas, a known terror organization. Why hasn’t he been deported yet @marcorubio? He sympathizes and promotes what Hamas tells him to, that’s undeniable. DEPORT! pic.twitter.com/iRGfHJEcEk — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 22, 2025

Partial Transcipt of Pure Hamas Propaganda

Host: So do you specifically condemn Hamas, a designated terrorist organization in the United States, not just for their actions on October 7?

Khalil: I condemn the killing of all of all civilians, full stop and but what I don’t want to get into is, is…

Host attempts to get him to answer the direct question, “Do you condemn the actions of Hamas?”

Khalil: No, I am very clear with, with condemning all civilians. I’m very I’m very straight in my position and that and that part, but it’s, it’s disingenuous to ask about condemning Hamas while Palestinians are the ones being starved now by Israel. It’s not condemning October 6, where 260 Palestinians were killed by Israel on October before, before October 7.

“So I hate the selective, selective outrage of condemnation, because this is not, this wouldn’t lead, wouldn’t lead to a constructive conversation. And this is also like what we want to deal with is the root causes of why that happened and and it’s in no way anyone can…

Host: Just be clear, just to be clear. Yeah, we did ask about, you know, we talked at length about your views, of course, on the Palestinians. But it is fair to ask you about whether you comdemn Hamas, because the Trump administration has claimed that you are a Hamas sympathizer. So it’s very important to actually ask that question in this broad conversation.

Khalil: Yeah, I simply, I simply asked and protested the war in Palestine. That’s what I did. That’s my duty as a Palestinian, as a human being right now, is to ask for the stop of the killing in my home country, and that’s, that’s that’s consistent with, with who I am.

“I’m a firm believer in international law and human rights, and all my values come from that that that point is. It’s just like, to me, it’s, it’s always, as I said, this ingenuous and absurd to ask such questions, when, when, literally, 62,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel. [That 62,000 number comes only from Hamas, and this is war, not the genocide of October 7. The October 6 propaganda is insane and untrue.]

“That’s why I wouldn’t really engage in much, into into such questions on condemnation or not, because selective condemnation is not wouldn’t get us anywhere. It’s just like hypocrite to be honest.”