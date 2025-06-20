Pam Bondi’s on TV Again, Says There Are No More Sanctuary Cities

Pam Bondi said there are no more sanctuary cities as far as the federal government is concerned. She said that four months ago while on Hannity’s show. Bondi said these cities are harboring criminals. She claims that if anyone harbors criminals, she will find him or her.

We’ve seen a lot of harboring and nothing happens. Take the smirking Nashville mayor. Surely, he isn’t towing the line. How about Gavin Newsom and Mayor Bass? They’ve been encouraging riots.

What will it take? We agree with her, and hope she has a plan to rid us of sanctuary cities. Actually, this is very impressive. I think she’s ready to put a letter in people’s files.

So far, she arrested a few gender-confused crackpots who burned Teslas. Pam’s as speedy as a three-toed sloth.

I know she’s busy with the hundreds of cases Trump faces, but we’d like to see her deal with some major issues.

PAM BONDI: “No more sanctuary cities. I wouldn’t even says 4 years, I’d say give it to the end of the year. Sanctuary cities are over! There are no more sanctuary cities as far as the Federal Government’s concerned.” Love it!!! pic.twitter.com/poE7ztpB97 — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) June 20, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email