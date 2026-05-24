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Home Home There’s No Fixing Stupid: 21 Shot in Chicago as of This Morning

There’s No Fixing Stupid: 21 Shot in Chicago as of This Morning

By
M Dowling
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0
61

So far, in Gov. Pritzker’s safe city that doesn’t need any federal help, 21 people were shot, and one was killed. And the weekend isn’t over yet. Teens were among the wounded and perpetrators.

One 18-year-old mowed down five police officers. This took place during a teen takeover of the West Side. No biggie, just a takeover. The police got in the way.

The hood last night:

Kids will be kids.

Mayor Brandon says putting them in prison will not help.

Gov. Pritzker is waiting for the pendulum to swing back. Why interfere with that?

Hey, Jackass report of Memorial Day Weekend as of Sunday, 9 a.m.

The Summer of Silly Decisions has arrived! Starting this weekend and for the next 108 days, poor life choices will accompany silly decisions resulting in maximum stupidity. However stupid or silly, they’re just kids, so we ask that you please do not demonize them. Besides, we can’t arrest our way to safety anyway, so oh well.

9:00 a.m. Demonized Tally: 1 killed, 20 wounded
2025 Memorial Day tally: 5 killed, 25 wounded
2024 Memorial Day tally: 11 killed, 41 wounded
2023 Memorial Day tally: 14 killed, 48 wounded
2022 Memorial Day tally: 12 killed, 43 wounded
2021 Memorial Day tally: 4 killed, 38 wounded
2020 Memorial Day tally: 10 killed, 43 wounded
2019 Memorial Day tally: 8 killed, 35 wounded
2018 Memorial Day tally: 8 killed, 31 wounded
2017 Memorial Day tally: 7 killed, 44 wounded
2016 Memorial Day tally: 10 killed, 67 wounded
2015 Memorial Day tally: 12 killed, 45 wounded
Average tally: 9 killed, 42 wounded

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