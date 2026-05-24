There’s No Fixing Stupid: 21 Shot in Chicago as of This Morning

So far, in Gov. Pritzker’s safe city that doesn’t need any federal help, 21 people were shot, and one was killed. And the weekend isn’t over yet. Teens were among the wounded and perpetrators.

One 18-year-old mowed down five police officers. This took place during a teen takeover of the West Side. No biggie, just a takeover. The police got in the way.

The hood last night:

Typical night in Chicago: Teens spraying a CPD vehicle with a fire extinguisher. Another teen rides atop the CPD car. Chicago does not have to live like this. pic.twitter.com/riiHeb2Ly6 — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) May 24, 2026

Kids will be kids.

🚨BREAKING: 21 people shot, including children across Chicago so far this weekend, mass shooting last night & 5 police officers hospitalized after being mowed down by an 18-year-old at a teen takeover on the West Side. Chicago is a total war zone ruled by Democrats. pic.twitter.com/sHJYobLlkd — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) May 24, 2026

Mayor Brandon says putting them in prison will not help.

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson says “we can’t arrest our way to safety” and “jail is racist”. All they’re doing is putting working families and their children in danger. Putting our law enforcement officers in danger, and making a joke out of our state. The reality is that no… https://t.co/q0c5NpYgJU — Zach McClanahan For U.S. Senate (@ZachForIL) May 24, 2026

Gov. Pritzker is waiting for the pendulum to swing back. Why interfere with that?

Gov. JB Pritzker repeatedly says that Chicago is SAFE and doesn’t need help. There’s literally TONS of videos coming out every single day of how dangerous the city is.. pic.twitter.com/rQY7oADjUj — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 14, 2026

Hey, Jackass report of Memorial Day Weekend as of Sunday, 9 a.m.

The Summer of Silly Decisions has arrived! Starting this weekend and for the next 108 days, poor life choices will accompany silly decisions resulting in maximum stupidity. However stupid or silly, they’re just kids, so we ask that you please do not demonize them. Besides, we can’t arrest our way to safety anyway, so oh well.

9:00 a.m. Demonized Tally: 1 killed, 20 wounded

2025 Memorial Day tally: 5 killed, 25 wounded

2024 Memorial Day tally: 11 killed, 41 wounded

2023 Memorial Day tally: 14 killed, 48 wounded

2022 Memorial Day tally: 12 killed, 43 wounded

2021 Memorial Day tally: 4 killed, 38 wounded

2020 Memorial Day tally: 10 killed, 43 wounded

2019 Memorial Day tally: 8 killed, 35 wounded

2018 Memorial Day tally: 8 killed, 31 wounded

2017 Memorial Day tally: 7 killed, 44 wounded

2016 Memorial Day tally: 10 killed, 67 wounded

2015 Memorial Day tally: 12 killed, 45 wounded

Average tally: 9 killed, 42 wounded