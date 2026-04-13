The Last Day Virginia’s Gov. Can Veto Unconstitutional 2A Bills

Gov. Abigail Sanberger, the so-called moderate Democrat, has been signing anti-gun legislation and some of the worst bills can be vetoed today. Today is the last day. Then they pass without her signature.

One measure is designed to make it easier to sue gun makers, distributors, and sellers over the criminal misuse of firearms. In other words, if a monster kills someone with a gun, it will be easier to sue the gun makers, distributors, and dealers.

The biggest anti-2A bill passed is a ban on the sale, manufacture, and transfer of so-called assault firearms and “large capacity” magazines, defined as any magazine that can hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition. There is no word on whether she will veto it.

🚨@SpanbergerForVA is on notice: 2A rights SHALL NOT BE infringed. We are closely watching—in the event any unlawful legislation is enacted, we will sue. @CivilRights will protect the 2A rights of law-abiding citizens in Virginia. 2A Section Lawyers are standing by… 🚨 pic.twitter.com/h2DfXwgaKC — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) April 10, 2026