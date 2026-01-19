The Islamic Takeover

I firmly believe Islamists will eventually take over the United States and the entire West. Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor of New York City on two Qurans. This month, Virginia’s Lt. Governor was sworn in on a Quran.

One cannot swear on a Quran to uphold and protect the American Constitution. The Quran cannot coexist with the Constitution.

Chapter 33, Verse 1, of the Quran commands believers to disobey nonbelievers and to only obey Allah’s word.

A direct contradiction to any legal system.

They want to take us over, and they do it by gradually infiltrating all areas of government and education. They will smile as they do it.

Omar Fateh, who ran for mayor of Minneapolis, wants a no-go zone for white supremacists. He should be back in Somalia, not in the USA.

Europe will look very Islamic by 2050.

