Global Censorship Industrial Complex Comes to the US’s Door

The intolerant European Union has passed several oppressive censorship laws under the guise of protecting children. One of them is the Digital Markets Act, or DMA. It is now being expanded to the US Hemisphere.

Brazil’s Digital Markets Act

Brazil’s Digital Markets Act, formally known as Bill 4675/2025 (Brazilian Competition Law), aims to regulate large digital platforms. The alleged intention is to promote fair competition in the digital economy. They said they were inspired by the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

They are aiming it at large platforms, in other words, US social media, especially X.

We must keep X. Regardless of its failings at times, it gives us our free speech.

At the US Door

The goal is to expand censorship in our hemisphere. They plan to surround the United States.

Brazil, under Lula, plans digital regulation, allegedly to protect small platforms. No one believes that, no one. The fines will be stiff, up to 20% of the Brazilian turnover.

Brazil’s approach mirrors the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) but is broader in scope, potentially affecting a larger number of companies. While the DMA targets a limited number of “gatekeepers,” Brazil’s bill could encompass hundreds of tech firms, raising concerns about regulatory burdens and the potential stifling of innovation.

They also submitted the Digital Child and Teenager Act, which would set rules for how social-media platforms must manage use of their products by minors.

This is all part of the Digital Brazil Agenda in a country run by a communist.

This hasn’t been decided yet, but it has a very good chance of passing.

Democrats Will Jump on This

Once Democrats get back into office, they will follow suit, and we will lose our free speech.

The most awful people in the world plan to take over the Internet. They are creating a new Digital Markets Superintendency.