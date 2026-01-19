Tina Peters Was Attacked in Prison & Punished For It

Former Colorado election clerk Tina Peters was attacked in prison, according to her attorney, Peter Ticktin. “About 6 months ago, Mrs. Peters was threatened with harm. Her life was threatened by a group of inmates to stab her and to kill her. This was reported to the FBI and DOJ, which had agents interview her. She was moved to a different unit,” Ticktin said in a Saturday letter addressed to President Trump.

“In the new unit, she was attacked by other prisoners 3 times in different locations where guards had to pull inmates off of her,” he continued.

Peters said she pushed her attacker away and was put in shackles and locked up in solitary.

In August 2024, Peters, the former election clerk of Mesa County, was convicted of election interference.

She was given over eight years, with criminals committing serious crimes getting less. Her crime was a misdemeanor, but leftists elevated it to a felony.

Mrs. Peters had no police record, was widowed, and lost her son to war, serving his country.

Allegedly, Gov. Polis is considering commuting her sentence. Perhaps he has a heart.

The leftists do not want her sentence commuted.