Tucker sat down for a two-hour interview with the New York Times. Naturally, the interviewer was most interested in his break with President Trump and his regret over supporting him for president. He believes warmongers and Israel pushed Trump into war, and believes Trump was never really a Christian. The interview is long and endless. Tucker rambles throughout, attempting to sound like an intellectual. There was a little more than deranged thinking during the interview.

He blamed Donald Trump for the abuse Democrats inflicted on his allies and staff after the first Trump administration.

I hear you say that, but I am compelled to question it a little bit. Are you simply going public about something that you’ve felt privately for some time? Because, through the Dominion lawsuit against Fox News, some of your texts went public, and in 2021, you said, “There really isn’t an upside to Trump.” You said, “I hate him passionately.” Clearly, you had some feelings of reservation about the president before this time. Without question. There’s no doubt.

So I’m just trying to understand…

You know, I have a lot of thoughts and theories about things which may or may not be rooted in reality. So I hesitate even to spring any of my theories on you because they’re probably insane. But one thing that has bothered me for many years is the fact that a lot of people in Trump’s immediate orbit have been hurt — and really hurt. Gone to prison, become unemployable, publicly shamed, have gotten cancer.

And I am a believer in big-picture assessments of things. So you’re trying to think, Is Trump good or bad? He’s saying things I really agree with. But then people around him are getting hurt. Is the country actually getting better? I don’t know. It’s hard to know. Because to some extent your vision is obscured by the intensity of some of these debates. Mine was, has been, is easily obscured by that intensity.

But did I have reservations about Trump? Of course. To some extent I sublimated them or rationalized them away or focused on areas where I agreed with him. All my fault.

But I told myself, and I to some extent still believe, it’s the big decisions that matter. And I knew—because I know the Democratic leadership really well, that they’re completely under the control of the same forces — that we would get a regime-change war inevitably in Iran if they were elected. And so I told myself, Trump is the way to avoid the really bad thing.

The “Is Trump evil?” question came up.

There’s the political case against Trump that you make. But I do want to ask you about the “moral” case that you’ve been making as well. That’s a word that you have used. In that monologue responding to Trump’s Easter post, you said that Trump’s comments were “evil.” And I just want to understand that a little bit better. Do you think only his comments are evil, or does the evil extend to Trump himself? Is he evil?

I just want to be really clear that there’s a lot of evil in me and in every person. I’ve certainly experienced it in myself, and I have seen it in all people. We’re all capable of evil. So I want to pull back on the judgment and be very precise about what I was saying, which is you cannot mock other people’s gods and put yourself in their place. That is a deal-killer for me. That’s worse than the war with Iran, in my opinion.

What is going on with Tucker? He seems to have caught what Candace Owens has.

Trump is a wizard. That’s a new one:

Tucker tells the NYT that President Trump puts a literal “spell” on people to “weaken them and make them compliant” and it might be “supernatural.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ihh4R6uYXu — Ally (@AllyJKiss) May 2, 2026

Maybe Tucker has dementia. The following is a denial of reality, and he has done this before.

On your show, the day after Easter, you noted he did not put his hand on the Bible during his swearing-in ceremony as president, and you said, “Maybe he didn’t put his hand on the Bible because he affirmatively rejects what’s inside that book.” And then on a recent show, you went further, saying: “Here’s a leader who’s mocking the gods of his ancestors, mocking the God of gods and exalting himself above them. Could this be the Antichrist?” I actually did not say, “Could this be the Antichrist?” [He did.]

I don’t know where that comes from, but I know that those words never left my lips because I’m not sure I fully understand what the Antichrist is, if there’s just one. I actually tried to understand it; I may have said some are asking that; I am not weighing in on that because I don’t understand it, just to be totally clear.

In Revelation, the Antichrist is named in different —— Not just Revelation, but throughout the New Testament, there are references, and in the Prophets as well. But no, I’m not speculating about that. I know that people are speculating about that, but I would say it’s enough to acknowledge that Trump, like many leaders through history, is putting himself above God, but even on a more terrestrial level, to send out a picture of yourself as Jesus has got to be a red line for Christians. How could it not be? It has to be, and I wish that Christians would speak up when he attacks Allah, when he mocks the faith of Muslims.

So to be clear, though, that was not what you were suggesting? If I thought Trump was the Antichrist, I would just say so. If I understood what the Antichrist is, I’d say so, and I don’t really.

I just want to make the point that you did say, “Could this be the Antichrist?” And then you said, “Well, who knows?” You did use those words. Man, then my apologies to you, if there’s a video of me saying that. I guess what I’m expressing to you is it doesn’t reflect exactly how I feel. It suggests a precision that I haven’t arrived at, that Trump is the Antichrist. You’d have to define Antichrist, and I know that I can’t define it, and it’s not clearly defined in the New Testament or Old Testament.

So you’re open to the possibility? I think what we’re seeing is evil. Are you allowed to kill people who’ve committed no crime? No. Super simple. You’re not allowed to do that. Under no moral standard is that allowable. All of a sudden it’s allowable in Gaza, and our leaders are like, Yeah, it’s totally fine. It’s not fine. It’s repugnant to the Christian understanding of the world and the human soul. Every person has a soul. That’s the Christian view, and not just the Christian view, it’s the Islamic view, too. And it’s my view.

He went on warning about Trump, Netnayhu, and Evangelical Christians as a cabal of anti-Christs. He accused Mike Huckabee of wanting to kill children.

Forgive me for saying this, but he sounds like an idiot.

Tucker claims the words “could this be the antichrist?” never left his lips. NYT shows a clip of him saying exactly that: pic.twitter.com/0cHsCx5mEN — Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) May 2, 2026

No, he isn’t amazingly popular!

Tucker says insane things, and 56 million people are buying it? I doubt you can compare clicks on these dopey sites. with mainstream media, as corrupt as it is. The AIs say it’s BS. He only has 7,290 paid subscribers. I’m still one. They automatically signed me up in perpetuity. Within hours of them taking money out of my account, I appealed, and they said they wouldn’t return my money.

No, He Doesn’t Have More Viewers Than Legacy Media

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Tucker Carlson’s Follower Count

As of the latest available data, Tucker Carlson’s official YouTube channel (Tucker Carlson Network) has about 1.88 million subscribers (vidIQ). This figure is for the YouTube channel, not his total social media following.

On Twitter/X, his account [@tuckercarlson] has approximately 5.58 million followers. This is a much larger number than the YouTube subscriber count, reflecting the broader reach of his X platform.

Summary:

YouTube (Tucker Carlson Network): ~1.88 million subscribers (vidIQ)

Twitter/X: ~5.58 million followers (Social Blade)

So, while Tucker Carlson does not have exactly 56 million followers, his X account is close to that number, and his YouTube channel is significantly smaller.

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Does Tucker Carlson have 56.8 million followers

No, Tucker Carlson does not have 56.8 million followers on X (Twitter).

As of recent data, his follower count is generally reported in the millions but not tens of millions. For instance, his official account @TuckerCarlson had around 3.2 million followers in late 2023, with later reporting describing his following as growing rapidly after launching his show on the platform, but still far below 56 million

(clrn.org adsmember.com)

It’s possible you’ve seen inflated or inaccurate claims circulating online—including screenshots or fan accounts—but no verified data supports a follower count anywhere near 56.8 million.