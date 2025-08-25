Trump Suggests NBC, ABC Lose Their Licenses Over Fake News

President Donald Trump on Sunday called the ABC and NBC networks two of the “most biased” broadcasters ever. He said the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should revoke their licenses. The media is mocking him for it. However, almost all of their stories are anti-Trump and echo the Democrat Party line. One Washington Post executive admitted to an O’Keefe undercover journalist that no positive Trump stories are allowed.

Newsweek wrote:

Trump’s attacks have raised concerns among some in the industry who fear that access to truthful reporting will become increasingly difficult as credentials are revoked and outlets too favorable of the president may not provide full and impartial coverage.

Media outlets promote a healthy democracy by providing the public with fact-checked information, particularly on those in power, and offering essential context.

The problem with that statement is, they are not truthful. Mostly, they lie by omission or put the truth at the end of a story and minimize it. Sometimes, they just use biased adjectives, or make up problems that don’t exist. They also might find some crackpot and use the person as a source.

Two Examples

Adam Schiff is a demonic liar. Naturally, he wants people to immediately form an opinion on the Bolton matter, and not let it play out. However, Bolton might have stolen secret documents and mailed them to his wife and daughter.

He was on NBC diverting from the issue with no pushback.

Welker: Do you believe people need to let the Bolton legal process play out before casting judgment? Schiff: No pic.twitter.com/NcgMF46JNS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 24, 2025

Now let’s compare how ‘ABC News journalist’ Jon Karl handles this situation compared to Mar-a-Lago. You tell me who is providing facts.

This is Jon Karl from ABC News. Karl spent years spreading the Russia hoax, the Fine People hoax, and many other hoaxes. Watch the difference in how Karl covered the raid on Mar-a-Lago versus how he covered the raid on John Bolton’s home. This is Jon Karl. This is ABC Fake… pic.twitter.com/jf1Wwc9atN — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 25, 2025

President Trump wrote:

Why is it that ABC and NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the World, aren’t paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES. They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!! Crooked “journalism” should not be rewarded, it should be terminated!!!

Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES. IF THAT IS THE CASE, THEY ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY, HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED BY THE FCC. I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!! MAGA.

Donald Trump is doing so much good and every thing is does is put into a negative light.

We aren’t sure what licensing fees they pay or don’t pay, but this is what we know so far.

NBC News doesn’t pay licensing fees for interviews but it makes habitual payments for them. They lie about it.

ABC also doesn’t pay licensing fees for interviews. There are other ways to secure exclusives without payments. ABC News recently secured an exclusive with Jaycee Dugard. She is looking to promote her upcoming book which details her harrowing experience. Dugard was actively pursued by bookers for a number of networks, as we reported in March. A spokesperson for ABC News said the network did not license any new material as part of the interview deal.

A more likely scenario is that ABC’s pitch included a presence on multiple platforms, “Good Morning America,” “World News, “Nightline” and perhaps even a primetime special. For someone trying to sell a book, that sort of promotion could not be bought.