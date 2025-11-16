Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Mamdani Wolf? Not me!

By Joan Swirsky

I stopped counting the massive numbers of articles––both before and after the election of November 4, 2025––that predicted the complete devolution/collapse/implosion of New York City, a huge exodus of both Jews and Christians, as well as businesses and the Wall Street financial district to friendlier climes in what was anticipated to be the full-fledged conversion of the Big Apple from capitalism to communism, from law-and-order to a runaway crime wave, and from historical diversity to full-bore anti-Semitism and the passionate embrace of Islamism and Sharia Law if Zohran Mamdani was elected Mayor.

None of it phased me. I didn’t even watch the returns.

But the next day, I did read about the Democrat “sweep” in, predictably, Blue States. And that didn’t phase me either.

Why? Because I know both American history and Jewish history and both of these blazingly inspiring histories have survived and prevailed quite gloriously over far bigger fish than the diminutive Mamdani with his high-priority agenda, including his inflammatory embrace of Hamas, his stated hatred of Jews and Israel, his embrace of the Democratic Socialists of America and their annihilating mission statement to purge NYC of all things Jewish––and to “arrest Netanyahu and active IDF soldiers for war crimes”––and his promise to empty the city’s prisons of all its hard-core criminals, and his determination to replace the vital life-protecting and life-saving services of the police department with social workers.

Can’t make this up!

HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?

Daniel Greenfield gives us the cold hard empirical numbers. “In 1989… Jews outnumbered Muslims in NYC roughly 4 to 1. By 2013…the number of Muslims had doubled, and the number of Jews continued to drop.”

When Mamdani beat Andrew Cuomo, there were more Muslims than Italian Americans in NYC, Greenfield continues. There was no Irish candidate…because the Irish population “long ago dropped below that of Muslims.” And the Polish population represented by Curtis Sliwa is even smaller.

These populations, “were replaced by college students, hipsters and third-world immigrants who not only voted for Democrats, but for the far Left.”

And “much of New York City no longer even speaks English. That’s why Mamdani could campaign in Arabic.”

Actually, no one should be shocked by this election. While Americans were apparently distracted or not paying attention or stupidly thinking that they were being virtuous and tolerant by embracing a genuinely suicidal form of diversity, Muslims were steadfastly pursuing their decades-long blueprint of converting all western countries––as they have in Europe––to an Islamic caliphate.

And whaddaya know? In this last election, as reported by the RAIR Foundation, 42 Muslims were elected to prominent offices across the United States.

IT WON’T TAKE LONG

I live about 20 minutes from NY City, and I know the city well. I give the first five innocent citizens who get pushed off the subway onto the tracks, who get raped violently while taking a morning run, who get clocked in the face while walking down the street only to end up in an emergency room with a fractured cheekbone or a gouged-out eye, who get waylaid in horrific traffic jams for over an hour while hordes of Muslims listen to the blasting siren for prayer all over the City––five times a day!––before enormous rallies and organized campaigns call for Mamdani to be impeached.

As for the Democrat victors who won races for governors –– Abigail Spanberger in Virginia and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey––just watch the crime rates escalate dramatically––as they do in all Democrat-run states (and also Democrat-run cities), and then watch the massive exodus on unprecedented levels by citizens and businesses to sane, law-and-order states and cities run by Republicans. Never fails.

We are looking at theater here, but more dramatic––and consequential––than Broadway!

Yes, the failed public-school system in our country has indoctrinated our youth with the notion of a victim mentality, that America the Beautiful is not beautiful at all, but rather a racist, misogynistic, exploitive political system that is not “fair” … to whom?

In their view, to all the people who don’t like to work but who do like depending on the government for food, housing, cell phones, medicine, basically everything. Basically, communists! And actually, a system that has failed thunderously in every country where it has been tried.

SOME HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE

Remember the hugely powerful and ancient Egyptian Empire? That empire, like Mamdani & Co., hated the Jews and forced them into over 200 years of brutal slavery. Today, that empire has been extinct for centuries, while the teeny tiny population of Jews continued to survive and in many instances flourish.

How about the even more powerful Babylonian Empire, from which the all-important Babylonian Talmud was transcribed from the oral law to the written law? Same history, same ending. Gone. But still, the Jews prevailed.

Then there was the highly influential Persian Empire. Strong, dominant, quite sure that those damn Jews could and would be conquered. Yep! Gone, but the Jews were still a cohesive people, struggling but alive.

Not to omit the immense might of the Greek Empire. Um… gone while those pesky Jews continued to make disproportionate contributions to mankind, as they do today.

And then there was the mightiest of all, the Roman Empire––armed, dangerous, focused, resolute and determined to finally conquer those obstinate Jews who constantly claimed there was only one God, who gave the world the Torah and the Ten Commandments and Jesus, again the list of contributions is too long to recount here.

And where is the Roman Empire now? Gone! And the Jews? Still contributing astounding contributions to the world in subjects as diverse as medicine, scholarship, science, literature, invention, computer science, environment, technology, on and on and on and on.

And, as usual, still aggravating their neighbors and the little Jew haters like Zohran Mamdani and Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, et al, who hilariously believe that they are more powerful–– with all their Ivy League words and media connections––than all the armed empires that fell into ignominy before them.

THE PENDULUM

The pendulum of history continues. Back and forth it goes, from the far left to the far right, and sometimes it lands in the middle, as it did in the quite harmonious 1950s.

I suspect that after the misguided election of Mamdani and those leftist governors in VA and NJ, and even Jay Jones being elected as the Democrat Attorney General of Virginia after he threatened to shoot a Republican in the head, the voters who cast their votes for these candidates will begin to smell the coffee and realize that the people they voted for have yielded nothing positive, nothing productive, nothing life-affirming, nothing good.

National conservative TV and radio host Wayne Allyn Root has a remedy for the Mamdani phenomenon. It is too lengthy to include here but I urge all readers to click on this link to enjoy his truly unique and original ideas.

In the next go-round, the midterms in 2026, I predict that we will see the same thunderous victories for conservatives as we saw in the monumental victory of President Trump in 2024.

~~~

Joan Swirsky is a New York–based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com, and she can be reached at jo*********@***il.com.