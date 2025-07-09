Mayor Bass Sues ICE After Raid at MacArthur Park

After an ICE raid in MacArthur Park, Mayor Karen Bass, once noted for her revolutionary communist activities, is suing the administration to stop the raids, picking up criminal aliens.

An ICE raid in MacArthur Park this week brought out a screaming Mayor Bass, demanding they all leave. ICE was there to look for MS-13 gangsters. They picked up several people and left about the time Bass arrived, after the park was cleared.

A Fox LA photographer caught the action and noted the arrests.

#MacArthurPark #ICE sweeps thru the park, taking several people. Entire park was cleared.@MayorOfLA was there and talking to supervisor, told them to leave now. More coming @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/Xwf8tzEl3j — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) July 7, 2025

The Castro-loving radical who thinks Cuba is a role model for the world, is suing the administration in an attempt to secure a TRO to stop the raids. The Supreme Court is allowing them.

And Geraldo Rivera is still an idiot who manages to always be wrong.

Mayor Karen Bass had her finest day standing up to absurd comic opera siege of MacArthur Park yesterday. Is the goal of ICE simply to terrorize otherwise innocent people? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 8, 2025

Bass will never complain about this because California politicians are one with the rioters. They are the same people, radical leftists.