Biden’s Terrorism Exemption: The Taliban Clerks Are Here

The Biden administration allowed Taliban in with the Afghan refugees using a terrorism exemption. They also allowed those who committed “heinous crimes.”

The Bidenistas allowed hundreds of allegedly low-level civil servants in the Taliban government to settle in the United States during the evacuation. The Biden DHS and State Department announced in June, 2022 exemptions for allegedly vetted applicants who would otherwise be blocked.

That allowed hundreds of these Taliban workers to come into the country. They are just clerks according to the left.

They Committed Heinous Crimes

Joe Biden and his handlers allowed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees into the country. We don’t know who they are and there is no way to adequately screen them — it’s not possible. He ignored the Americans and the people who helped us in Afghanistan — the small number of interpreters and fighters.

Instead, he brought in people from a failed state without ID in some cases and forged documents in others. The refugees are the people the Taliban allowed into the airport.

The Biden-Harris administration claimed that they were importing Afghans as refugees who helped the U.S. government, when in reality, officials admitted in documents obtained from litigation that they did not know their identities. Some Afghans had reportedly committed heinous crimes:

How Many Ways Can We Say Unvetted?

The Biden administrators were flying unvetted Afghans in at the rate of 100,000 per year at one point and giving them green cards so they could become citizens.

A Virginia sheriff publicly raised concerns in February 2022 over a plan by the Biden administration to reportedly house thousands of migrants in the Northern Virginia county of Loudon, allegedly within walking distance of at least two schools. About 2,000 a month were to be sent through the center, for a total of 16,000, The Washington Examiner reported.

The sheriff couldn’t stop them.

Iran didn’t even want these refugees and threw them out as fast as the planes could fly.

The refugees were not vetted. But they’ll soon vote for Democrats wherever they are, and often we don’t know where they are.